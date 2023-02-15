Sync Up Your Chips Like Scottie Scheffler

Even though Scottie Scheffler says he didn't have his "best stuff" during the final round of the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, he never succumbed to the pressure cooker of TPC Scottsdale and everything on the line in the PGA Tour's first designated event.

Part of that had to do with Scheffler's scrambling ability, getting up and down when needed to pull out a victory.

In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares some easy chipping tips to remember the next time you go out and practice.