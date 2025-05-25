Bob Sowards Earns Low PGA of America Golf Professional Honors at 85th Senior PGA Championship

Bob Sowards, PGA Director of Instruction at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell, Ohio, earned low PGA of America Golf Professional honors Sunday at the 85th Senior PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club.

In his sixth appearance in golf’s most historic senior Major Championship, Sowards’ final-round 72 propelled him to the honor for the third time in his career. The first came when he shared the 2019 honors with Mark R. Brown at Oak Hill Country Club and the second when he finished T5 in 2021 at Southern Hills after leading for portions of the second round.

Sowards finished ahead of seven other PGA of America Golf Professionals who made the weekend on Congressional’s Blue Course. In all, 36 played under the Corebridge Financial Team moniker this week.

Sowards (9-over, T55) began the final round four strokes behind Jeffrey Schmid, PGA Teaching Professional at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, Iowa, who finished one-stroke back of Sowards.

“I played solid,” Sowards said. “Yesterday I let the wind blow me away, I didn't handle the wind very well. Today I had a lot of birdie putts and just couldn’t make any putts.”

Sowards competed in two Major Championships in as many weeks, coming off his 12th appearance in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., tying the record for appearances by a PGA of America Golf Professional.

Following today’s final round, his students and lesson schedule were top of mind for the long-time PGA Coach.

“I have lessons starting tomorrow at noon, so I get to take a few hours off in the morning and start right back at it. I’m 12:00 to 6:00 straight.”

Receiving a lot of texts the last two weeks from his students, Sowards hopes to use his competitive career experience as motivation for them on the lesson tee.

“One of the things that I try to get across to them is how it feels to be inside the ropes, because being nervous and playing well is the ultimate in my opinion. It’s what you play for is to be nervous.”

One of the Association’s most accomplished competitors, Sowards has won the PGA of America Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year award five times (2023, '22, '21, '19, '18), as well as four PGA of America Professional Player of the Year honors (2014, '05, '04, '03). His nine national PGA of America awards are the most in the history of the Association. He has been a member of 17 Corebridge Financial Teams competing in both PGA Championships and Senior PGA Championships.

Sowards will next look to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Corebridge Financial PGA Team Results:

Bob Sowards, PGA (+9, T55) - Dublin, Ohio - Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club, Southern Ohio PGA Section

Jeffrey Schmid, PGA (+10, T58) - Iowa City, Iowa - Brown Deer Golf Club, Iowa PGA Section

Tim Cantwell, PGA (+10, T58) - Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. - PGA National Golf Club, South Florida Section

Jeff Gove, PGA (+12, 64th) - Sandpoint, Idaho - PGA Life Member, Pacific Northwest Section

Mick Smith, PGA (+15, 67th) - Summit, Wis. - Mick Smith Golf, Wisconsin PGA Section

Greg Bisconti, PGA (+20, T68) - South Salem, N.Y. - The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club, Metropolitan PGA Section

Scott Hunter, PGA (+20, T68) - Hilton Head Island, S.C. - Wexford Golf Club, Carolinas PGA Section

Birk Nelson, PGA (+24, 70th) - Eugene, Ore. - Orange Whip Golf & Fitness, Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Jason Caron, was the low PGA of America Golf Professional at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship, finishing T4 at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Mich. He took advantage of his finish, turning his limited starts on the PGA TOUR Champions into earning his card for the 2025 season. He now splits his time as the PGA Head Professional at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay, N.Y., and playing on Tour. Caron finished T4 this week at 6-under par.

Angel Cabrera won the 2025 Senior PGA Championship to claim the historic Alfred S. Bourne trophy, finishing 8-under 280 for the week.