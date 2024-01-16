What's It Like to Spend a Day With Scottie Scheffler? These Golfers Found Out

It's not every day you get to play a round with one of the best players in the world, but that's exactly what three golfers did in Frisco, Texas.

As part of winning a Cadillac Iconic Experience sweepstakes, three guests got an amazing two day trip to PGA Frisco. There, they got world-class coaching from PGA of America Hall of Famer Randy Smith, PGA, a tour of the new Home of the PGA of America, custom wedges from 2nd Swing and, the best part?

Meeting major champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for an all-time day.

See the video recaps below on the different iconic experiences from a memorable trip to PGA Frisco!

A putting contest on one of the world's biggest greens

Who wins in a 9-hole scramble? Scottie or the team?

A tour of Home of the PGA of America, custom wedges & tips from a legend