Game Changers

Would You Beat Josh Allen in a Closest to the Pin Contest?

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Josh Allen would certainly beat you at throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass.
But how about a mid-round closest to the pin contest from a daunting greenside bunker at Oak Hill Country Club? 
Now we’re talking.
A few Cadillac Iconic Experiences sweepstakes took on the Buffalo Bills quarterback had Allen on the ropes during a day after the PGA Championship round on the East Course.
Check out who won:

