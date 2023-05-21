Josh Allen Surprises Kids at PGA Jr. League Day

The rain couldn’t keep local PGA Jr. League players and their families away from enjoying a special PGA Jr. League Day experience at the 105th PGA Championship.

PGA President John Lindert welcomed the group to Oak Hill, where they were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour––and a special surprise visit from Bills quarterback Josh Allen!

PGA Jr. League is bringing kids together to learn and play golf on teams, with expert PGA coaching. The program’s fun, scramble format takes the pressure off players and builds confidence.

The fun continues with PGA Jr. League Days slated for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at PGA Frisco next weekend, followed by the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June.