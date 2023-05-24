Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Game Changers

Josh Allen Played Oak Hill the Day After the PGA — Did He Break 90?

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

Josh Allen — big golf guy, if you didn’t know.
The Buffalo Bills quarterback was on site all week at Oak Hill Country Club for the 2023 PGA Championship, soaking in a memorable week in Rochester that yielded Brooks Koepka as the Champion and PGA Member Michael Block as a folk hero.
And the day after the final round — which was also Allen’s 27th birthday — the two-time Pro Bowler tackled Oak Hill’s East Course himself with some lucky Cadillac Iconic Experiences sweepstakes winners.
Bills Mafia was out in full force during the final round of the PGA Championship, too, and when asked what Allen would shoot, they gave quite a range of responses.
Check out their answers plus a highlight reel from the incredible Monday after the PGA:

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

