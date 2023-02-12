What Super Bowl Player is Your Golf Partner?

There's still a few hours of hype left before Super Bowl LVII finally kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With that, we at PGA.com decided to get in on the hype, posing this question to our community on Facebook: "Based on Super Bowl performance, what NFL player (past or present) would you want as your golf partner in a money game?"

Well, the feedback was overwhelming. With hundreds of responses pouring in, here's the top 9 list of NFL players you'd want to be your golf partner in a money game based on Super Bowl performance.

Agree? Disagree? Tell us why here.

9. Jim McMahon

Come on! How cool is this guy? We're talking a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chicago Bears. He'd probably rock one of his headbands during the round and —

of course — you'd be doing "The Super Bowl Shuffle" to get hyped up for the match.

Facebook comments:

"Jim McMahon." - Irish Putts

"Jim McMahon. Chicago Bears. Barefoot and beer drinking." - TJ Wolnik

8. Steve Young

From Joe Montana's backup, to the first Super Bowl MVP who was the leading QB and leading rusher, Young finished his career as a three-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers.

Steve Young

Facebook comments:

"But seriously, Steve Young. I bet he'd have a nasty lefty swing." - Pat Evett

"Steve Young!" - Drew Frechette

7. Adam Vinatieri

What? A kicker made the list? You bet. A four-time Super Bowl champion (three with New England and one with Indianapolis), Vinatieri is the greatest clutch kicker in football history. The Snow Bowl against the Raiders, where — in blizzard conditions — he kicked a game-tying field goal in regulation and a game-winner in overtime; and two Super Bowl-winning field goals in the final seconds of those memorable games.

Facebook comments:

"Adam Vinatieri." - Jake Morrison

"Adam Vinatieri." -Jonathan Flores

"Adam Vinatieri. Talk about money, that guy is mister pressure." -Michael Toth

"Adam Vinatieri. Cause when the pressure was on he was clutch . . . that is a guy I want making a five footer to win." -Thomas Hawkeye Valdez

"Adam Vinatieri. He's clutch when the game rests on his shoulders." - Ryan Stonaker

6. Terry Bradshaw

I'm surprised that Bradshaw didn't get more love. After all, he won four Super Bowls in a six-year period for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even more impressive? He was undefeated in his four Super Bowl appearances.

Facebook comments:

"How has no one said TERRY BRADHAW yet?" - Matt Allen

"Terry Bradshaw would be fun." - James B. Batchelor

"Terry Bradshaw. The Man never lost. So in golfing I would win every time!" - Gary Hernet

"Terry Bradshaw. He did not have the physical skills, the natural ability of Joe Montana, yet he did the same thing Montana did, lead his team to 4 Super Bowls and something no other QB has ever done, TWICE BACK TO BACK. I want Terry on my side. I am a born and raised Northern Californian. 49er Fan. But as a Football Fan, Terry Bradshaw is DA MAN." - Ed Rapp

5. Jerry Rice

OK. We've reached that point in the list from No. 5 to No. 2 where you could pretty much flip a coin on the order these players should be ranked. Here at No. 5 is the best wide receiver in the game's history and regarded by many as the greatest overall player in NFL history. Rice won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers and an AFC Championship with the Oakland Raiders. Also, if you hadn't heard, this guy loves to golf.

Jerry Rice

Facebook comments:

"Jerry Rice." - Thomas Moran

"JERRY RICE." - Rickey Joseph Abraham

"Jerry Rice definitely." - Jeremy Clark

"Jerry Rice all day!" - Antwain Smith

"Jerry Rice in Super Bowl XXIII. Won the game MVP with 215 yards on 11 catches. In the post game interview he said Montana deserved the MVP. He's the greatest WR ever and a class act. Who wouldn't want to have him as their golf partner?" - Travis Falkner

4. Eli Manning

Before 2007, it was hard to imagine wanting any other "Manning" than Peyton as your quarterback. However, with two Super Bowl wins over the New England Patriots — both MVP performances, one of which broke up an undefeated season for the Patriots — little brother Eli and the New York Giants have proven on more than one occasion that you'd rather have Eli in the clutch than big brother Peyton. Not bad considering both will be Hall of Famers.

Facebook comments:

"Eli Manning. Good for miraculous double-eagles, for sure!" - Joseph S. Loveless

"Eli Manning." - Jarrod Leuck

"Eli Manning all day. Ice in his veins." - Anthony Freda

"Eli Manning for his penchant for mastering 4th quarter drives." -Kristin Gulcher Conforti

"Eli Manning . . . you can't count him out. He has something to prove; plays with no fear and he has proven he can be clutch under pressure at the end of the game." - A.P. Cooper

"Eli Manning. He just doesn't care that you undefeated or supposed to beat his team. Mr. Clutch." -Mike Heiss

3. Tom Brady

What can you say? This guy is amazing. The slowest guy on the field, but far and away the smartest. Yes, there is a diehard New England Patriots fan writing this piece, but so what? Brady is considered the greatest of all time, with seven Super Bowl wins — six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . . . the most by any NFL player. While Brady retired earlier this month , he's got almost every NFL passing record to his name.

Tom Brady plays a shot during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match)

Facebook comments:

"Tom Brady . . . without a doubt!" - Clayton Bennett

"Tom Brady Could Do That!" - William Blake Klein

"Tom Brady, cool as a cucumber!" - Frank Avelar

"Tom Brady! Enough said!" - Matthew Cimino

"Tom Brady. Read his interview in a golf mag a few years ago. Impressive." - Mike Finlin

2. John Elway

Elway took his Denver Broncos to an amazing five Super Bowls. In those trips, he was able to win two back-to-back. Elway retired in 1999 and, statistically, was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history.

Facebook comments:

"John Elway." - Scott Gay

"John Elway." - Dan Lockhart

"Elway!" - Mathew Wukich

"John Elway. He's close to a scratch golfer. Money in the bank!" - Jim Asquith

"Elway. Back 2 Back RINGS!" - Matt Bolt

"Elway; going to give it all for the birdies!" - Randy Wheatley

"Elway courage and determination." - Michael Kinney

"Gotta be John Elway. The helicopter dive for a first down. He left it all on the field and was not going to be denied. That's the kind of attitude I want when the money is on the line." - Chad W. Kennedy

1. Joe Montana

Remember earlier when we said you could flip a coin for No. 5-2? Well, when it comes to No. 1, this one is a no-doubter. Not even close. Far and away, Montana is the one player in NFL history that the majority of Facebook nation would want on their side. Why? He started in four Super Bowl games . . . and won all of them.

Joe Montana (Photo by Phil Weymouth/Getty Images)

Facebook comments:

"Joe Montana 4 for 4... go Niners!" - Bryan Hogan

"Joe Montana!" - Ann Savoie

"Joe Montana LEGEND!" - Chris Goodman

"Joe Montana." - Bryon Kennedy

"Joe Montana. Based on how cool he kept his team on the 92-yard, game winning-drive against the Bengals. Joe Cool all day." - Ryan Johnson

"Joe Montana. One of the greatest QB's in pressure situations." - Allen Winemiller

"Joe Montana, nobody else is close, not even Tom Brady, and I'm a Michigan fan." - Darrell Hovinen

"Montana. You'd never lose the big game." - Andrew Giovanni Galvin

"Joe Montana, smoother than a well-raked trap." - Todd E. Narrol

"Joe Montana because he is accurate with his passes like any great golfer needs to be!" - David McClure

"Joe Montana. You want someone who keeps his cool under fire, and nobody else comes close. He's like the ice man out on the football field." - Darrell Hovinen

"Gotta be Joe Montana. Looks into the gallery, sees John Candy, and then throws the pass to win it. He knew he was gonna win!" - Jerry Mac

"Joe Montana, cool as a cucumber and undefeated, however, I would want to put Scott Norwood on their team so all their clutch putts would be wide right." - Anthony Reed