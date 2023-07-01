Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Playing Baltusrol with Brooke: A Truly Iconic Experience

The summer of Iconic Experiences driven by Cadillac continued at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with one lucky winner and two guests getting a chance to play Baltusrol with LPGA star & Canadian icon, Brooke Henderson. Blessed by perfect weather and championship conditions at an historic venue, the experience just couldn’t have been better.
Catch up on all the greatness in the quick hitting reel below, and if you’re thinking you might be game for a similar experience, make sure to stop by the Iconic Experiences Homepage to learn what’s happening in the golf sweepstakes space next.

