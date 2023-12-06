A Day to Remember at the Northern Texas PGA's Ewing Charity Classic

The annual Ewing Charity Classic in Dallas, Texas, is a highlight for many Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) Section Members. Sponsored by Fin Ewing and Ewing Automotive Group, the tournament is one of the biggest contributors to NTPGA Foundation programming.

And This year, it was one PGA of America Golf Professionals Randy Smith and Jake McCullough will especially remember.

After the pro-am at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, which raised $275,000 for the NTPGA Foundation, PGA Members took part in the annual Ewing Charity Classic Shootout, a closest to the hole contest under the lights at The Ronny Golf Park, located at NTPGA Headquarters.

Smith, the legendary PGA Coach of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, and McCullough, the NTPGA Section President, both emerged as closet. Normally just one winner gets a car courtesy of Ewing, but this time around, it was different.

Both Smith and McCullough would go home with new cars. Check out the video below on what was a memorable day for the NTPGA: