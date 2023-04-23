Northern Texas PGA Hosts PGA HOPE Celebration

Recently, the Northern Texas PGA hosted its first PGA HOPE celebration. It was an evening filled with smiles and laughter, celebrating new connections fostered by the game of golf.

They invited the spring PGA HOPE participants from across the Section and their guests to the NTPGA’s new one-of-a-kind facility, The Ronny Golf Park. A two-acre, lighted golf park made entirely of synthetic turf and features 6 putting/chipping greens and an 18-hole putting course among other amenities.

The veterans and their guests participated in multiple putting and chipping contests across The Ronny and were able to get additional instruction from PGA Professionals.

The idea to host a celebration is part of a bigger initiative at the NTPGA to keep their past PGA HOPE participants involved with golf after their sessions have come to end. The initiative has been generated and led by the instructors themselves, with support from the Section staff.

“We love that our instructors are taking the charge on creating additional opportunities for our veterans outside of their weekly sessions,” said Casey Rayburn, Senior Manager of Player Development and Foundation Programming at the NTPGA. “They have done a great job of generating new and fun opportunities.”

The NTPGA and its instructors have been coordinating regular golf play days since last year. This was the beginning piece of the initiative to keep the veterans involved. The play days include current and past PGA HOPE participants playing 9 or 18 holes together at various courses across the section.

Turnout to these play days has been great and the Section has seen that many veterans have taken up golf more regularly. The veterans are continuing to play golf in smaller groups after making connections during the organized outings.

The NTPGA plans to continue hosting PGA HOPE celebration events bi-annually and frequent play days after seeing the success and impact they are having!