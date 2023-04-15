Dreams Turn to Reality in PGA TOUR Originals’ YouTube Series “Sali’s Story”

Remember that first time one of your dreams played out before your eyes?

Roger Sali's are crystallizing right in front of him. For a while, he's longed to bring local Ugandan youth to experience the magic of a golf course. Only in his dreams did he imagine there'd be a path to becoming a PGA Professional, where he could learn and then share his love for teaching with others.

Teaching has always been the crux of why Sali loves the game.

Both of Sali's dreams turning into real moments are the focus of the final episode of YouTube series by the PGA TOUR titled, "Sali's Story: Growing Golf in the Pearl of Africa." The first episode premiered March 14, with the two other episodes detailing Sali's investment in helping golf grow its footprint in Uganda.

It's been a heartwarming tale buoyed by Sali's passion for golf. In episode four, he finally gets the opportunity to show the local kids he's been coaching what a golf course looks like. Plus, a video call with PGA of America President John Lindert offers a path for Sali to achieve history and become the first PGA Professional from Uganda.

Check out the final episode of "Sali's Story: Growing Golf in the Pearl of Africa" below: