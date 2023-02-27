The Power of a PGA WORKS Fellowship: Opening Doors to a Career in Golf

I was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo, New York, never having a chance to experience golf because it wasn’t a major sport in my community — nor was it accessible.



Instead I participated in other sports like soccer and softball, eventually choosing to dedicate my attention to track and field, which I became a four-time state champion in at Tapestry Charter High School. I was also very involved in leadership, and was the Student Government Association (SGA) president of my high school.



I then committed to SUNY Cortland to receive my bachelor’s degree in sports management. While at SUNY Cortland, I ran track and field and broke two records: one in the 4x100m relay and the other in the 200m dash. Away from sports, I followed the same theme as high school, participating in different organizations on campus like NAACP and SGA.

Hunter ran track for SUNY Cortland, breaking two records during her time on the team.



I was also one of the multimedia managers on our school football team and became the SGA’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the 2020-21 school year. It was an engaging experience, and I led the creation of an anti-racism 21 day challenge as well as a school program that helps students engage in DEI programming. By my senior year, I was in a familiar role but at a different location: SGA president.



During one of my classes in my last year, a presentation was given by the PGA of America’s Chris Kulinski, PGA. Chris is a Career and Recruitment Consultant who really opened my eyes to the opportunities in the golf industry, one of which was a PGA WORKS Fellowship in the Western New York PGA Section.



I applied for the fellowship and was selected for the role last year. It’s been an amazing experience.

With the 2023 PGA Championship nearing, Hunter has been involved in the tournament's annual Beyond the Green career exploration program for local students.



This year, I’ve been able to learn the many different elements that makeup the golf industry. Planning special events for PGA REACH Western New York, assisting with Section Pro-Ams, Junior Tour events and PGA HOPE programming, operating Drive, Chip and Putt qualifiers, and drafting weekly updates to our Western New York PGA Members are all responsibilities I’ve taken a lot of pride in so far.



I also have the opportunity to help plan the PGA WORKS Beyond the Green program at this year’s PGA Championship by inviting guest panelists to come and share their stories with attendees about helping the Western New York community, and how golf has impacted their lives.



While working with the Western New York PGA, I’m planning to create a program that allows children in the city of Buffalo to learn the fundamentals of golf. I believe it’s important for the youth in my community to understand there are more options other than football and basketball.

The PGA WORKS Fellowship has given Hunter the opportunity to work with local Veterans through PGA HOPE.



PGA WORKS has given non-golfers like myself an opportunity to learn about the golf industry and get a new perspective on developing a career path. I have been able to work with some amazing people, like Tori Schiro, Ashley Easterday and Julie Halie, who have helped me immensely in understanding the golf business.



Being a part of the Western New York PGA Section, in a position I never imagined I’d be in all those years ago, has been an honor.