"Sali's Story: Growing Golf in the Pearl of Africa" Premieres on YouTube

Roger Sali (center) is the focus of a new PGA TOUR documentary that debuts on YouTube this month. (Photo courtesy of PGA TOUR)

For those that don't think golf is a global game, Roger Sali would like a word.
The 27-year-old Ugandan is the focus of a new YouTube series by the PGA TOUR titled, "Sali's Story: Growing Golf in the Pearl of Africa." The first episode premiered on YouTube March 14, and the remaining three shows will debut in the upcoming weeks.
Sali's golf story begins like a lot of youngsters through caddying – except, the loops weren't just for him, they were to support his family after his father passed away. The job turned quickly into a love for the game, with Sali becoming an astute learner sporting a low handicap.
What's developed since is truly inspiring. Sali is pouring himself and his resources into local schools and communities on his day off each week, teaching kids the game he loves so dearly. Sali is a natural with teaching and dreams of becoming a PGA Professional in Uganda, leading the charge in providing access and exposure to golf for kids so they can experience the game's lifechanging impact like he did.
Roger Sali's inspiring story of evolving golf in Uganda is detailed in the PGA TOUR's new four-part YouTube series.
The YouTube series provides an inside look at Sali's mission to advance the game in Uganda, with plenty of captivating content and some heartwarming surprises that showcase his uncanny ability to connect people to golf.
Check out the first episode of "Sali's Story: Growing Golf in the Pearl of Africa" below:

