PGA Women's Clinics Presented by AIG Announced for 2023

The PGA of America today announced the schedule for the 2023 PGA Women’s Clinics presented by AIG, a nationwide series of 12 full-day clinics designed to inspire and enable women to learn more about golf.

The PGA Women’s Clinics presented by AIG will again be hosted by 27-time LPGA Tour Champion and PGA/LPGA Member Jane Blalock and her Boston-based event management company, JBC Golf.

Jane Blalock, PGA/LPGA, and her JBC Golf team will serve as hosts for the nationwide clinics.

Clinic participants receive a full day of personalized instruction covering the full swing, short game and putting analysis, plus on-course playing lessons. Additionally, all participants attend a professional swing exhibition and Q&A, breakfast, lunch and a networking reception with executive women speakers.

“We are passionate about inviting women of all skill levels to experience the joys of golf,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “Our aim is to help more women explore golf and build meaningful connections through it. With Jane and her team’s expert guidance, these clinics offer a fantastic chance for women to enhance their skills while making lasting friendships.”

The PGA Women’s Clinics presented by AIG 2023 schedule begins on Mon., May 1, at The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, Fla. The season concludes on Mon., Nov. 6, at Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif. All clinics are conducted on Mondays.

“We are thrilled to continue executing the renowned PGA Women’s Clinic program. The nationwide series offers best in class instruction from female certified PGA/LPGA coaches for women of all skill levels, including those who have never held a golf club,” said Blalock, Founder/CEO of the Clinic Series. “We are proud to welcome so many women to the game in a comfortable and relaxed environment for an experience which has proven to be life-changing.”

There were 12 PGA Women’s Clinics held in 2022, where more than 1,200 women aged 18 to 64 were trained in golf and energized in spirit by 120-plus female PGA/LPGA Certified Coaches. The series has welcomed more than 47,000 women since 1991.

"At AIG, we strive to be allies to women—in sports, business and society more broadly,” said Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs. “These clinics encourage thousands of women to learn the game of golf or improve their existing skills, and, most importantly, to expand and strengthen relationships both on and off the course. We are very proud to return as Presenting Partner.”

To register for or obtain more information about the PGA Women’s Clinics presented by AIG, visit here

2023 PGA Women's Clinics presented by AIG schedule

May 1: The Falls Club of the Palm Beaches, Lake Worth, Fla.

May 22: Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

June 5: Hawthorn Woods Country Club, Hawthorn Woods, Ill.

June 12: The Cape Club of Sharon, Sharon, Mass.

July 10: The Country Club of Farmington, Farmington, Conn.

July 17: Renaissance Country Club, Haverhill, Mass.

July 24: Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Aug. 28: Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club, Livingston, N.J.

Sept. 18: Westmoreland Country Club, Wilmette, Ill.

Oct. 16: Ballantyne Country Club, Charlotte, N.C.

Oct. 23: Stonebridge Ranch Country Club (Dye), McKinney, Texas

Nov. 6: Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.