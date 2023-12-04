A Four-Step Swing Recipe to Strike It Like Scottie Scheffler

For many, the golf swing is largely seen as something that needs to be technically sound and beautiful in its appearance to be one that can produce good golf. However, throughout the game's history, we have countless examples of unique golf swings that are far from textbook yet produce championship results.

Scottie Scheffler's dominance over the past couple of years has been awe-inspiring and has not at all come from a gorgeous, picture-perfect swing. Scottie knows Scottie's swing, and he understands how to PLAY HIS GAME. That is the recipe for success in golf, and it was on display this past weekend in his three-shot victory at the Hero World Challenge.

Much like Scottie, you need to own your uniqueness, perfect it in all of its imperfections, and learn your own game plan on how to get the ball into the hole. Here is a quick four-part plan on embracing your unique swing, perfecting it in all its imperfections, and making it something that helps you score better.

Step 1: Learn What “Perfect” Is First

This is tricky because what you will find as you start your search for what a "perfect" swing or game is, you will see that there is none. All of the best players in the world, from Scottie to Jon Rahm, Rory to Tiger, Nelly to Lydia, all have a unique way of moving their bodies and making a swing.

In learning what "perfection" is in a swing or a game style, you want to find what things all of the best do that are similar in nature. Grip similarities, tempo, impact position, and, most importantly, how strategically they play the game. They will all have their own unique approach based on their capabilities, body type, coaching and more, but there are indeed some similarities. That is what you should seek out in this step.

Step 2: Learn What Your Tendencies Are

The next step is to learn what makes you and your golf game uniquely yours. To do this, you must deeply dive into your current swing.

Film your swing from both the face-on and down-the-line view, with the camera at hand height as you address the ball. Additionally, make sure you are centered in the frame as you record. Film in both regular and slow motion and take several shots with multiple clubs.

As you do this, swing your swing, as the great Arnold Palmer once said, and do not try to manufacture one based on preconceived notions of what perfection is.

The point of this step is to film and view YOUR swing so you can learn to embrace it and make it work for you.

Step 3: Learn What Your Capabilities Are

With golf also taking a lot of time and effort to try and "perfect" and chase that picture-perfect swing, many may find frustration in working that hard on both golf technique and physical fitness.

As an award-winning PGA Coach, what I suggest instead is to find a way to work with what you have. Golf can be played successfully in a multitude of ways without being "perfect" looking.

Just look at this past week's tournament host and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods. He has rebuilt a very efficient and effective swing many times over based on his physical capabilities at the time.

Step 4: Putting it All Together and Creating YOUR Swing and Game

Stop chasing whatever idea of perfection you have as it pertains to golf!

I promise you, when you can learn what needs to happen in the swing to move the ball forward, understand what your tendencies and capabilities are, and then let go of trying to be "perfect," you will feel freedom in this game . . . something that you may have never felt before.

This will open up your ability to be the best version of you on the golf course.

One final thought for you to ponder: If Scottie Scheffler got worked up over his footwork or cared what people may say about it, we would certainly not know him as we do today.

Scottie knows Scottie's swing and game, in all of its uniqueness, and that's what has helped him play so well the past few years. It helped