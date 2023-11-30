Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
A Great Drill to Hit Your Wedges Like Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is back for the 2023 Hero World Challenge, his first appearance since withdrawing from this spring's Masters.
At the Hero World Challenge, scores will be low and birdies are a must to compete, as Woods and the rest of the field tackling Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas know. Throughout his career, Tiger has been a magician with his wedges, allowing him to get creative and provide more opportunity for birdies.
Tiger's wedge game can provide a model for anyone looking to get better this winter with their own wedges. In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski, the PGA Director of Instruction at Kent Country Club in Michigan, walks through an excellent drill to help you train the feeling of a proper wedge motion.
And a proper wedge swing? Well, that leads to more birdies!

