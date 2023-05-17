Take a Tip From Tiger Woods at the 2002 PGA Championship to Master Fairway Bunkers

The 2023 PGA Championship finally gets underway tomorrow, so what better way to get ready than a few solid golf tips from a PGA Coach and past PGA Champions?

In this installment, we head back to 2002, where four-time PGA Champion Tiger Woods pulled off an iconic fairway bunker shot at Hazeltine National, taking a shot over the the trees and onto the green for birdie.

In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski lays out a plan of attack to follow the next time you find yourself in a fairway bunker: