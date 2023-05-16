Be Smooth From the Sand Like 1986 PGA Champion Bob Tway

It's PGA Championship week, so what better way to get ready than a few solid golf tips from a PGA Coach and past PGA Champions?

In this installment, we head back to 1986, where Bob Tway won the 1986 PGA Championship at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, after improbably holing out from the bunker for birdie.

In the video below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski gets back to basics on sand shots, and how you can learn to hit shots like Tway did all those years ago.