Tiger & Charlie Woods to Play in 2023 PNC Championship

It's go time for the dynamic duo of Tiger & Charlie Woods!

Team Woods has committed to play in the 2023 PNC Championship on Dec 16-17. This will be their fourth time teeing it up in the Championship which features many of golf's greats including John Daly and John Daly II, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda and Petr Korda, Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker, and defending champions Vijay Singh and Qass Singh.

The PNC Championship is a 36-hole scramble that features 20 teams made up of a Major Champion & a member of their family and will be played Dec 16-17 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, FL.