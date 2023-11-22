Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Tiger & Charlie Woods to Play in 2023 PNC Championship

Published on
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 18, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

It's go time for the dynamic duo of Tiger & Charlie Woods!
Team Woods has committed to play in the 2023 PNC Championship on Dec 16-17. This will be their fourth time teeing it up in the Championship which features many of golf's greats including John Daly and John Daly II, Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas, Nelly Korda and Petr Korda, Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker, and defending champions Vijay Singh and Qass Singh.
The PNC Championship is a 36-hole scramble that features 20 teams made up of a Major Champion & a member of their family and will be played Dec 16-17 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, FL.

We also recommend

(Getty Images)
Latest
Tiger Woods to Play in 2023 Hero World Challenge
A Kid Who Followed His Dream: Jim Nantz Reflects on an Iconic Broadcasting Career
Game Changers
A Kid Who Followed His Dream: Jim Nantz Reflects on an Iconic Broadcasting Career
(ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
quick coaching
Take a Tip From Tiger Woods at the 2002 PGA Championship to Master Fairway Bunkers
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech