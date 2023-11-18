Tiger Woods to Play in 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger's back.

The 15-time major champion is set to compete in the upcoming Hero World Challenge, per an announcement on social media Nov. 18. It will be his first tournament since the Masters earlier this year, where he withdrew due to a foot injury before the final round.

The Hero World Challenge will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Albany in The Bahamas with a field of 20.

Woods has 82 PGA TOUR victories, tied for most all-time with Sam Snead.