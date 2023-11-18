Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

Tiger Woods to Play in 2023 Hero World Challenge

Published on
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Tiger's back.
The 15-time major champion is set to compete in the upcoming Hero World Challenge, per an announcement on social media Nov. 18. It will be his first tournament since the Masters earlier this year, where he withdrew due to a foot injury before the final round.
The Hero World Challenge will take place Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Albany in The Bahamas with a field of 20.
Woods has 82 PGA TOUR victories, tied for most all-time with Sam Snead.

We also recommend

Steve Scott and Tiger Woods during the 1996 U.S. Amateur.
Game Changers
How an Epic Match With Tiger Woods Transformed into a Career in Golf
Tiger Woods' 10 Greatest PGA Championship Moments
Latest
Tiger Woods' 10 Greatest PGA Championship Moments
The Tiger Effect: How to Hit It Pure, Far & Consistent
quick coaching
The Tiger Effect: How to Hit It Pure, Far & Consistent
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech