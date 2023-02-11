How an Epic Match With Tiger Woods Transformed into a Career in Golf

The scene: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Oregon, 1996.

A 19-year-old Steve Scott had Tiger Woods on the ropes at the U.S. Amateur, 5-up after the morning 18 and 2-up with three holes to play. Woods was seeking his third straight U.S. Amateur title, lighting the golf world ablaze with buzz.

Not if Scott had anything to say about it.

Coming down to the wire, however, it was Scott’s famous reminder to Woods on the 34th hole of the final match that would change his life.

“Hey, Tiger,” Scott said, “you need to move your mark back.”

Woods had failed to to replace his ball marker to its original position on the 16th green, but Scott’s subtle nudge prevented Woods from losing the hole, the match and the entire championship.

The scene after Scott asked Tiger to "move his mark back" on Pumpkin Ridge's 16th green.

Almost three decades later, it’s still considered one of the greatest displays of sportsmanship in sports history, and Scott, a multi-year award winner in the Carolinas PGA Section, recently wrote about the experience . As a PGA Professional, he continues to make an impact on the game and the members he serves, in a unique role as founder of Silver Club Golfing Society.

A traveling club of competitive golfers who seek unique golf experiences at some of the best courses in the game, Silver Club Golfing Society (SCGS) was a vision turned reality by Scott in 2019, when the SCGS was formed. It’s intent was to promote camaraderie and competition among a membership of single-digit handicap golfers who love the game, love to travel and appreciate the great destinations they visit at each event.

Steve Scott at Florida's Streamsong Resort with members of Silver Club Golfing Society.

With Scott’s mission intact to this day, his role is to build the club’s membership and run the tournaments. He has a small team of people who help make it happen and create the memorable experiences that his 230 members sought when joining the SCGS.

“Silver Club Golfing Society members are part of a community that helps them blend their competitive spirit with the rich history and traditions of golf,” says Scott. “Silver Club’s growth is fueled by a commitment to build exceptional tournaments for our members who share a passion for competitive golf.”

Prior to his efforts with the Silver Club Golfing Society, Scott held several PGA Head Professional positions and is a long-time PGA Coach. He has inspired many to develop their skills and find more enjoyment in playing golf, the definition of “growing the game.”

As a footnote to his primary role with the SCGS, Scott finds further enjoyment in golf as a commentator for Golf Channel’s PGA Professional Championship coverage and for PGA Tour Live, as well as a podcast host and the PGA Director of Instruction for Golfweek.

Steve Scott with Silver Club Golfing Society members at Ballyneal.

The golf industry is comprised of many fun and exciting careers. Whether working in golf as a job or pursuing it as a career through the PGA Golf Management University Program or PGM Associate Program , there are many options that go beyond the traditional green grass Assistant Professional, Head Professional or Teaching Professional, all excellent roles in their own right.

PGA Professional Steve Scott is the epitome of those diverse opportunities in the business of golf.

Regardless of the path you choose, the PGA of America has a plethora of information on becoming a PGA Member, working in the game and understanding the vast possibilities available to you. Visit PGA.org/workingolf today for more information.