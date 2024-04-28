By the Numbers: 2024 PGA Professional Championship

The 2024 PGA Professional Championship is underway in Frisco, Texas, on the doorstep of the Home of the PGA of America.

Hosted by Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco for the first time, the Championship will see a field of 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals from 41 different PGA Sections trying to survive two cuts and earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial Team. The top 20 finishers that compose the team receive an invitation to the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, May 13-19.

A field of this size is sure to render some great stories, each built around the hopes and dreams of the individuals teeing it up. This is the opportunity for PGA of America Golf Professionals to have some spotlight shined on them, showcasing their love for the game that so many enjoy . . . but in a highly competitive spotlight.

Here’s a look at some interesting aspects of the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, by the numbers:

1968

The year that the PGA Professional Championship started. Howell Fraser won at Century Country Club and Roadrunner Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Fraser, after winning the 1968 PGA Professional Championship.

1997

The first year the Championship, being contested at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, aired on Golf Channel.

$715,000

The total purse for the 2024 PGA Professional Championship. The winner will receive $60,000 for first place, as well as exemptions in six PGA TOUR events over the next 12 months, and the Walter Hagen Trophy.

72

Holes of stroke play, over four rounds of 18 holes, contested for the Championship. Following the first 36 holes, the field will be reduced to low 90 scorers and ties. After the third round, another cut reduces the field to low 70 and ties.

15

The number of past PGA Professional Champions in the field, led by last year's winner Braden Shattuck. They include: Alex Beach (2019), Rich Berberian Jr. ('16), Michael Block ('14), Matt Dobyns ('12, '15), Scott Hebert ('08), David Hutsell ('11), Darrell Kestner ('96), Jesse Mueller ('22), Rod Perry ('13), Ron Philo Jr. ('06), Jeff Roth ('93), Steve Schneiter ('95), Bob Sowards ('04) and Ryan Vermeer ('18).

Michael Block during the 2023 Championship.

7,268

The total actual yardage from the men's tee markers on Fields Ranch East during Rounds 1 and 2 of the Championship.

70

Age of the oldest player in the field, 1996 Champion Darrell Kestner, the PGA Director of Golf at Deepdale Golf Club in Manhasset, New York. Kestner is making his 30th appearance in the Championship, tied for most all-time with Jim White.

Kestner during a practice round at Fields Ranch.

25

Age of youngest player in the field, Sean Irons, a PGA Assistant Professional at Newport

Country Club in Rhode Island. Irons is making his second start in the Championship.

15

Number of players in the field from the Metropolitan, South Florida and Southern California PGA Sections, tied for most of any Section this year.

3

Number of players who've qualified for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, including Sandra Changkija, 2024 PGA Women's Stroke Play Champion Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, and Kim Paez.

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth. (Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

56



Members of the 2024 field from a PGA Golf Management University Program , which provides extensive classroom courses, internship experience and opportunities for aspiring PGA of America Golf Professionals.

93

Number of competitors who are PGA Head Professionals, the most of any classification in the field.

69

Number of players making their Championship debut in 2024.