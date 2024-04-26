How to Watch the 2024 PGA Professional Championship

For the first time in its illustrious history, the PGA Professional Championship will pay a visit to Frisco, Texas . . . and the Home of the PGA of America.

Fields Ranch East and West at PGA Frisco will host a field of 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals vying to win the Walter Hagen Cup, and earn one of 20 spots on the Corebridge Financial Team, which will clinch an exemption into the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky next month.

The 2023 PGA Professional Champion will also earn exemptions into six PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.

Braden Shattuck, the PGA Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania, won the 2023 PGA Professional Championship at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, and is seeking to become the first repeat Champion since Mike Small in 2009-10.

See the schedule below for streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.

Round 2 (April 29)

5 -8 p.m. — Golf Channel

9 a.m. -noon on April 30 (re-air) — Golf Channel

Round 3 (April 30)

5 -8 p.m. — Golf Channel

9 a.m. -noon on May 1 (re-air) — Golf Channel

Round 4 (May 3)

4 -7 p.m. — Golf Channel

8-11 p.m. on May 3 (re-air) — Golf Channel