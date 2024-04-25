2024 PGA Professional Championship Tee Times and Featured Groups
2023 PGA Professional Championship Medalist Braden Shattuck
This weekend 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals will compete in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship at Fields Ranch in Frisco, Texas. Fighting for a share of a $715,000 purse, a spot in the PGA Championship and PGA Tour exemptions, here are a couple of our most anticipated pairings!
Find a complete list of Round 1 and 2 starting times and pairings here.
Braden Shattuck, Michael Block, Rod Perry
Sunday April 28th, 7:22am, Fields Ranch West
Not one, two, but three former champions paired together! Braden Shattuck is set to defend his title after becoming the 11th individual in the Championship’s history to win in his first appearance last year. Michael Block finished T-2 in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship en route to an appearance in the 2023 PGA Championship, where he memorably took low club professional honors finishing T-15.
Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, Bob Sowards, Kyle Ramey
Sunday April 28, 12:35pm, Fields Ranch West
Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, the 2023 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year representing the North Florida PGA Section, is making her third consecutive appearance. Bob Sowards, the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year, returns to PGA Frisco following a T-70 finish in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, contested at Fields Ranch East.
Watch the action live all week on Golf Channel:
- Monday, April 29 - Live 5:00-8:00pm ET
- Tuesday, April 30 - Live 5:00-8:00pm ET
- Wednesday, May 1 - Live 4:00-7:00pm ET
Learn more about the PGA Professional Championship.