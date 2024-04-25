2024 PGA Professional Championship Tee Times and Featured Groups

This weekend 312 PGA of America Golf Professionals will compete in the 2024 PGA Professional Championship at Fields Ranch in Frisco, Texas. Fighting for a share of a $715,000 purse, a spot in the PGA Championship and PGA Tour exemptions, here are a couple of our most anticipated pairings!

Find a complete list of Round 1 and 2 starting times and pairings here

Braden Shattuck, Michael Block, Rod Perry

Sunday April 28th, 7:22am, Fields Ranch West

Not one, two, but three former champions paired together! Braden Shattuck is set to defend his title after becoming the 11th individual in the Championship’s history to win in his first appearance last year. Michael Block finished T-2 in the 2023 PGA Professional Championship en route to an appearance in the 2023 PGA Championship, where he memorably took low club professional honors finishing T-15.

Michael Block at 2023 PGA Championship

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, Bob Sowards, Kyle Ramey

Sunday April 28, 12:35pm, Fields Ranch West

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth, the 2023 Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year representing the North Florida PGA Section, is making her third consecutive appearance. Bob Sowards, the 2023 Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year, returns to PGA Frisco following a T-70 finish in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, contested at Fields Ranch East.

Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth during the final round of the 2024 PGA Stroke Play Championship

Watch the action live all week on Golf Channel: