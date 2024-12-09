Which College Football Playoff Team Has the Best Golf Course? Here's the Top 5

Alright, alright, alright . . . the 2024 College Football Playoff bracket is set!

While there's still plenty of opinion, conjecture and thoughts about who deserved to be in and who didn't, this is not the forum for debate. Instead, we're taking a golf-themed spin on the CFP bracket and asking another question.

Of the 12 teams fighting for a national championship, who has the best golf course?

We scouted the teams' courses and to meet the criteria, a university had to have a course attached to their name. That boiled it down to the top five spots, which are ranked from five to No. 1 below. We also added some honorable mentions, so no one feels left out.

Here's your best College Football Playoff team courses:

No. 5: Texas

(Photo courtesy of UT Golf Club)

is a Bechtol Russell design and home to the school's legendary golf teams . . . which means the practice facilities are state-of-the-art. Located about 30 minutes from campus, the par-71 course tips out at 7,412 yards and is a challenging, stern test - as it should be since Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth used to practice here. The brawn is matched with beauty, though, as UT Golf Club also provides some seriously beautiful panoramic views of Texas Hill Country and overlooks Lake Austin. There's also the Spieth Lower 40 6-hole, par-3 course to warm-up on. It's only knock is being private, unlike the other courses on this list. The newest member of the SEC comes in at No. 5. Located in the Steiner Ranch area of Austin, the University of Texas Golf Club is a Bechtol Russell design and home to the school's legendary golf teams . . . which means the practice facilities are state-of-the-art. Located about 30 minutes from campus, the par-71 course tips out at 7,412 yards and is a challenging, stern test - as it should be since Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth used to practice here. The brawn is matched with beauty, though, as UT Golf Club also provides some seriously beautiful panoramic views of Texas Hill Country and overlooks Lake Austin. There's also the Spieth Lower 40 6-hole, par-3 course to warm-up on. It's only knock is being private, unlike the other courses on this list.

No. 4: Georgia

(Photo courtesy of the University of Georgia Golf Course)

— where the Dawgs play — is open to all students, staff, alumni, and the general public. Set on rolling northeast Georgia terrain, this par 71 course is both a beautiful and challenging Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. It was renovated by Love Golf Design in 2006 to refresh the green complexes and stretch the course; from the Bulldog Tees, it plays to almost 7,300 yards. The University of Georgia Golf Course also proudly serves as the training grounds for both the men’s and women’s golf teams, with exceptional practice facilities and a dedicated clubhouse to meet all fans' shopping needs. Located right on campus in Athens, the University of Georgia Golf Course — where the Dawgs play — is open to all students, staff, alumni, and the general public. Set on rolling northeast Georgia terrain, this par 71 course is both a beautiful and challenging Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. It was renovated by Love Golf Design in 2006 to refresh the green complexes and stretch the course; from the Bulldog Tees, it plays to almost 7,300 yards. The University of Georgia Golf Course also proudly serves as the training grounds for both the men’s and women’s golf teams, with exceptional practice facilities and a dedicated clubhouse to meet all fans' shopping needs.

No. 3: Notre Dame

(Photo courtesy of University of Notre Dame)

The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame , on the iconic campus in South Bend, Indiana, is the newest course on this list, opening in 1999 and was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw as a classic links design. Undulating greens, native grasses and square tee boxes dot the entire course, which hosted the 2019 U.S. Senior Open won by Steve Stricker. Warren also offers incredible value with walking weekend tee times under $85, twilight under $60 and junior rates even lower.

No. 2: Ohio State

(Photo by Patrick Koenig)

A big-time school deserves an architect with a big-time resume, and that's what Ohio State University Golf Club has in its Scarlet and Gray courses. Dr. Alister MacKenzie, one of golf's most famous course designers, laid out the routings for both the Scarlet and the Gray. MacKenzie passed in 1934 before the courses opened, but another renowned architect, Perry Maxwell oversaw construction. The bunkering is a main feature on both the Scarlet and Gray and is reminiscent of MacKenzie's work at Augusta National and Cypress Point, with high lips and massive scale. Buckeye alum Jack Nicklaus returned in 2005-06 to restore those bunkers and lengthen the course to meet modern standards. It now sits at over 7,400 yards and is known for its firm greens, but its hard to beat playing a MacKenzie course in Ohio.

No. 1: Indiana

Surely there will be debate on this choice, but if there's one course that seems to welcome both the best players and the casual, couple-times-a-year golfer, it's the Pfau Course at Indiana University . Designed by highly-acclaimed architect Steve Smyers and two-time Major Champion Fuzzy Zoeller (a Hoosier State native), the Pfau opened in 2020 and occupies the land used by the old Indiana University golf course, par-3 course and cross country course. Smyers used the natural topography to build the layout and it resulted in a picturesque journey. Fescue frames the fairways and 147 bunkers are spread throughout the course in different sizes and depth. The greens also are wide-ranging in size as are the fairways, which makes it an ideal course for any golfer . . . and the best on our list.

