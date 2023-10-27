The Three Best College Towns for Golf Trips

Football season is the best time of the year. But what’s better than football?

Golf!

As the excitement of football season takes over college towns, consider adding a round of golf or two into your trip next time you travel to see your favorite football team.

You might be surprised to find that nestled amidst the roaring stadiums and historic campuses, many college towns boast a plethora of golf courses that won't drain your wallet.

Whether you’re enjoying a weekend getaway or hitting the road to watch some football, these college towns offer the perfect mix of affordability, quality and the unmatched energy of football season.

Below are three college towns with the best golf opportunities:

Athens, Georgia

Take a trip to Georgia’s Bulldog Country, and you will find more than just collegiate spirit and football fanatics. The Peach State is home to dozens of pristine golf courses perfect for your next football trip.

— where the Dawgs play — is open to all students, staff, alumni, and the general public. Recognized among the nation’s best university courses, this par 71 course is both a beautiful and challenging Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. The University of Georgia Golf Course proudly serves as the training grounds for both the men’s and women’s golf teams, with exceptional practice facilities and a dedicated clubhouse to meet all fans' shopping needs. Located right on UGA’s beautiful campus, you can find their 18-hole golf course, University of Georgia Golf Course — where the Dawgs play — is open to all students, staff, alumni, and the general public. Recognized among the nation’s best university courses, this par 71 course is both a beautiful and challenging Robert Trent Jones Sr. design. The University of Georgia Golf Course proudly serves as the training grounds for both the men’s and women’s golf teams, with exceptional practice facilities and a dedicated clubhouse to meet all fans' shopping needs.

The University of Georgia Golf Course.

But Georgia’s charms extends beyond the thrill of UGA’s campus. A mere 30-minute drive from Athens, you can find some other fun, budget-friendly public courses, suitable for golfers of all skill levels. The Mike Young design, Lane Creek Golf Club is a local favorite, with 18 unique and challenging golf holes with several sets of tees!

No. 2 at The Chimneys

Another local option not too far away is The Chimneys , which features an 18-hole, par 72 course, capturing the natural beauty of the Georgia landscape, providing balanced difficulty for all golfers. Both courses, stunning in design, offer affordable rates that all golfers can get behind. Each course frequently provides a range of enticing offers, including discounted fees, afternoon deals, and 9-hole rates.

University Park, Pennsylvannia

Next time you’re in Nittany Lion territory, consider trying out Penn State’s two iconic 18-hole courses located right in University Park. Open to students, staff, alumni, and general public, Penn State Golf Courses , dubbed as “Where the Lions Roar,” are situated in the heart of central Pennsylvania.

The Blue and White championship courses provide challenging terrains and undulated greens that will be a true test to your golf game. Penn State’s greens fees and cart rental prices are also very affordable, perfect for anyone looking to play a round during their visit to Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Golf Course, home to the men’s and women’s golf teams, features top-notch facilities including an exceptional driving range, a short game area, and putting green to practice before you play. And for those who bleed blue and white, the Walker Clubhouse is a treasurer trove for any Penn State fanatic looking to purchase their favorite merchandise and golf apparel.

above) a fantastic resort-style, public golf course in the area. This 18 hole course offers several budget-friendly golf packages, lodging accommodations, and a premier dining experience great for any trip to State College. Only a few short miles away, you can find Toftrees Golf Resort ) a fantastic resort-style, public golf course in the area. This 18 hole course offers several budget-friendly golf packages, lodging accommodations, and a premier dining experience great for any trip to State College.

Columbus, Ohio

While courses like Ohio State University Golf Club and Muirfield Village may be private, that shouldn’t stop you from bringing your golf clubs next time you take a trip to watch the Buckeyes.

above), is a top-notch public golf course located close to campus. This 18-hole, par 72 golf course is the perfect mix of serene beauty, a challenging layout and design, and multiple tees on each hole to cater to golf of all skill levels. There are plenty of fun, public courses around Columbus that won’t break the bank. The Virtues Golf Club , an Arthur Hills design (), is a top-notch public golf course located close to campus. This 18-hole, par 72 golf course is the perfect mix of serene beauty, a challenging layout and design, and multiple tees on each hole to cater to golf of all skill levels.

. Frequently recognized as a top public course, this 18-hole, par 71 track is home to the Denison University men’s and women’s golf teams, making it the ideal course for college students, too. Another great public course near downtown Columbus is the Donald Ross-designed Denison Golf Club . Frequently recognized as a top public course, this 18-hole, par 71 track is home to the Denison University men’s and women’s golf teams, making it the ideal course for college students, too.

Golf Club of Dublin. (Courtesy of AY Aerial Imagery on YouTube)

The Golf Club of Dublin is the place for you. The course features beautiful Ohio landscapes, strategic bunkers, and tricky greens. The clubhouse embodies a Tudor-Style house elegance which perfectly compliments it’s unique Irish theme. Situated amidst the scenic Ballantra neighborhood, this stunning 18-hole course is definitely a must-visit in Columbus. And finally, for golfers looking for a true-links style golf experience,is the place for you. The course features beautiful Ohio landscapes, strategic bunkers, and tricky greens. The clubhouse embodies a Tudor-Style house elegance which perfectly compliments it’s unique Irish theme. Situated amidst the scenic Ballantra neighborhood, this stunning 18-hole course is definitely a must-visit in Columbus.

So next time you’re in town cheering on your favorite college football team, make sure to pack your clubs and visit some of the amazing courses in the area.