Five Golf Travel Destinations for the Ultimate Buddies Trip

There always comes a point in the year when you're with your friends and someone says, "We have to do a buddies golf trip sometime soon."

The discussion then becomes: "OK . . . so where do we go?"

A quick Google search might leave you overwhelmed and ultimately undecided. So, we thought we'd list the best locations for a buddies golf trip to make things easier for you.

Bandon Dunes

. This trip might be on the pricier side, but totally worth it if you're looking for high-quality golf courses and top-notch experiences. The five 18-hole courses and 13-hole par-3 course at Bandon are touted as some of the best in in the United States, and the world. With great views and challenging elements at times, Bandon will test your game while provide a memorable golf trip at the same time. For more, check out this extensive profile of Bandon Dunes

Pinehurst

The Cradle (Photo courtesy of Pinehurst Resort)

Pinehurst should be on every avid golfers bucket list to play. Known as the "Cradle of American Golf," Pinehurst has grown to nine championship caliber courses, plus the sterling short course know as The Cradle. This would be a great trip to compete with your friends and see who is able to play on these difficult courses and earn bragging rights for a lifetime. Before you head to North Carolina, check out this detailed feature on all the Pinehurst courses and everything you need to know about the destination.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail

RTJ Golf Trail's Silver Lakes. (Via rtjgolftrail on Instagram)

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail is a collection of championship golf courses on 11 sites across the state of Alabama. With over 400 holes of golf, 26 golf courses and 11 sites, the RTJ Golf Trail is a wonderful option for buddies trips looking for great value, excellent conditions and southern hospitality at its best.

This option will pleasantly surprise those who make it to Alabama, and there's a multitude of ways a group can experience the RTJ Golf Trail. We recommend parlaying this weekend with a college football game in the fall.

Streamsong

Florida is the land of golf abundance when it comes to courses, but one of the top options that's emerged recently for buddies trips is Streamsong Resort. Within 90 minutes of Tampa and Orlando, and just 30 minutes south of Lakeland, the location mirrors Bandon Dunes in its remoteness, but also its high-quality golf.

No. 17 on Streamsong's Black Course. (Larry Lambrecht)

Its Red Course by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, Blue Course by Tom Doak and Black Course by Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner offer golfers every bit of unique architecture imaginable in one spot. Coming soon will be The Chain, another offering from Coore & Crenshaw, that can be played in six-hole and 13-hole loops (19 holes in total). Pair that up with an award-winning hotel, food & beverage and custom stay-and-play packages, and it's easy to see why Streamsong is a great buddies trip locale.

Myrtle Beach

Heading to the Grand Strand of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, means you'll have 100-plus golf courses at your disposal in the area to create any good buddies trip.

Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Myrtle Beach.

Less than $100 a day at most of the resorts in the area, enjoy an affordable round while hitting the boardwalk or the 60 mile stretch of beaches after. This is a must-do trip at some point in your life if you're a golfer.