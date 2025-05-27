Jack Nicklaus' Top 5 Golf Tips to Copy

W hen it comes to pure, practical advice that stands the test of time, nobody delivers quite like Jack Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear's 18 Major Championships weren't just the result of natural talent—they came from a deep understanding of golf's fundamentals that he generously shared throughout his career.

I've been studying Nicklaus's teachings for years, and what strikes me most is how his advice cuts through the noise of modern golf instruction. Let me share some of his best insights that I've successfully used with my own students.

Start Slow & Stay Connected

One of Jack's most valuable pieces of advice centers on the takeaway. He believed your initial move away from the ball should be deliberate and controlled, with your entire left side turning as one unit. This isn't just about tempo—it's about establishing the foundation for everything that follows.

I see too many golfers rush their takeaway, thinking speed equals power. But as Jack understood, a slow, connected start allows your body to rotate properly and maintains the relationship between your arms and torso. When I work with students on this concept, the improvement in their ball-striking is often immediate and dramatic.

Ground Yourself for Success

The Golden Bear was adamant about weight distribution, emphasizing that your feet are the anchors of your swing. He taught that during the backswing, weight should shift from the inside of your left foot to the inside of your right foot, never moving to the outside edges.

This tip has saved countless students from the dreaded sway that plagues so many amateur golfers. When you stay on the inside of your feet, you maintain stability and create a solid foundation for power. It's amazing how this simple adjustment can transform someone's consistency almost overnight.

Keep Your Head Behind the Ball

Here's where Jack's wisdom really shines through. He insisted that your head must stay behind the ball until after impact, identifying forward head movement as one of the biggest mistakes amateurs make. This isn't about keeping your head perfectly still—it's about maintaining your spine angle and allowing your body to rotate around a stable axis.

I've found this tip particularly helpful for golfers who struggle with thin shots or loss of power. When your head drifts forward, you're essentially moving the bottom of your swing arc, leading to inconsistent contact and reduced clubhead speed.

Play to Your Natural Shape

Perhaps my favorite piece of Nicklaus wisdom is his advice to play with your natural tendencies rather than fighting them. Jack's longtime PGA Coach Jack Grout helped him understand that golf becomes much easier when you work with your swing's natural characteristics, especially under pressure.

Too many golfers spend years trying to hit shots that don't fit their natural swing pattern. I always tell my students that it's better to be really good at hitting a reliable fade than to struggle with an inconsistent draw. Jack proved this throughout his career—he played his natural fade to perfection and rarely tried to force shots that didn't suit his swing.

Feel the Clubhead for Better Rhythm

One of Jack's more subtle but incredibly effective tips involves consciously feeling the weight of the clubhead throughout your swing. This awareness helps maintain proper rhythm and tempo while preventing the rushed, anxious swings that destroy so many rounds.

When students focus on feeling the clubhead, they naturally develop better timing and sequence. It's a simple mental key that produces remarkable results, helping golfers find that elusive smooth tempo that makes the game so much more enjoyable.

Use Smart Course Management

Jack's strategic thinking was as impressive as his swing technique. He advocated for accuracy over distance when in doubt, always putting rather than chipping when just off the green surface, and taking more club when the rough is growing toward you and less when it's growing away from you.

These aren't flashy tips, but they're the kind of smart decisions that lower scores. I've watched students drop several strokes simply by adopting Jack's conservative, percentage-play approach to course management.

What makes Nicklaus's advice so enduring is its focus on fundamentals that never go out of style. While equipment and course conditions have changed dramatically since Jack's prime, the basic principles of good golf remain constant. His tips work because they address the core elements that every golfer must master: balance, tempo, solid contact, and smart decision-making.

The next time you're struggling with your game, remember the Golden Bear's wisdom. Sometimes the best advice is also the simplest.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Check out his weekly Monday column on RG.org, and to learn more about Brendon, visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.