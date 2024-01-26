Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
A Pair of Jacks: Nicklaus and Grout Were the Perfect Set

By Randy Stutzman
At the age of 10, Jack Nicklaus met PGA of America Golf Professional Jack Grout in Columbus, Ohio.
In the years following, Grout instilled a love for the game, built confidence and was a second father to Nicklaus.
Nicklaus went on to win 117 Professional Tournaments in his career, and a record 18 Major Championships, including 5 PGA Championships. The Golden Bear also competed on six U.S. Ryder Cup Teams, and served twice as the United States Team Captain.
Grout competed on the PGA TOUR for more than 20 years, before focusing his attention on becoming a PGA Coach.
