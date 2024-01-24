Actor and Comedian Anthony Anderson Joins the PGA of America as "Mack Weathers"

What’s it like to spend a "day with a pro” – learning about the many roles of the PGA of America Golf Professional? Let's find out.

Actor and Comedian Anthony Anderson goes undercover as a not-so-typical journalist – Mack Weathers – to jump into the daily life of Eric Lohman, PGA, the General Manager of Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California.

The engaging feature, part of the PGA of America’s “We Love This Game” brand campaign, aims to highlight the unsung heroes of the golfing community, who are far more than just PGA Coaches.

As “Mack” infiltrates Lohman's world, he uncovers the roles and responsibilities that PGA of America Golf Professionals shoulder daily. Mack’s hilarious and heartwarming interactions with Lohman and the golfing community will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Enjoy the epic video.