The Best Views from the Tee You'll See Today

Now that spring has sprung, the weather is finally good enough in certain parts of the country and the world to get outside and golf!
The months of April and May are an exciting stretch for the game in general, whether you're watching it or playing it. Whether you're keeping it local or hitting the road with your clubs, there are plenty of hidden gems and breathtaking courses out there, ready to be played.
Months ago, we asked our followers to share some of their favorite views from the tee box, and they didn't disappoint.
Here's some inspiration to get you out on the course, courtesy of our followers:
7.20am Friday morning, Gleneagles 2014 - Neil Wright
There's a box car buried under that green! The Golf Courses of Lawsonia - Phil Gatliff
BP Black #4! Always a fav of mine! ♥️ - AJ Papendick
Erin Hills - MKEGolfBlog
Olde Stone Wall. Ellwood City Pennsylvania - Michael Pfund
Pacific Dunes @ Bandon Dunes - Andrew McQuiggan
Redlands Mesa - Colorado - James Doherty
Somewhere in Colorado.... - Kevin Mclay
Most recently, the 18th at Spey Valley in Aviemore, Scotland. With the Cairngorm mountains in the background. - Jamie Dick

