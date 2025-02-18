Texas’ Katelyn Sepmoree Wins PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship

When Katelyn Sepmoree of Tyler, Texas, saw her ball in the bunker on the par-4 18th fairway on the Wanamaker Course, she shook her head in frustration. Her drive had rolled under the lip, leaving her with only a chip out.



Tied for the lead with Sandra Changkija, who had split the fairway, Sepmoree knew her odds of winning the PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship had become slimmer than a 1-iron. Things didn’t look better when her chip out left her behind Changkija’s drive.



From 147 yards into a stiff, left-to-right wind, she had one thought: “This is it, Katelyn, you have to do it.”



And she did, firing a 9-iron to 7 feet to keep her in the hole. Changkija, who had won this championship three of the last four years, pulled her approach 60 feet left of the pin.



Changkija left her first putt 8 feet short, changing the tenor of the hole. Her par putt missed the right edge, and, suddenly, Sepmoree had a putt to win.



“She’s a really great player and I fully expected her to make that second putt,” said Sepmoree, who works at Willow Brook Country Club. “In my head, I just kept saying you have to make this, you have to make this.”





“I still don’t really believe I won,” Sepmoree said. “One of my Northern Texas Section officers said I should come to Florida to play in this event. To come down and win it is awesome.”



“Why didn’t you tell me that in the bunker,” she said, smiling.



Sepmoree wasn’t kidding when she said how much the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship spot meant to her.



“That was my goal this week,” she said. “I haven’t checked that box off in my career. To play my first major in my home state gives me chills.”



Changkija (72) appeared headed for her fourth win in the last five years. She won three in a row (2021-23) and was second last year to Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth. Five consecutive top-two finishes isn’t shabby.

"Just had a 60-footer putt and left it short,” Changkija said.



Taylor Collins (71) tied for third place with Ashley Grier (75) at 5-over 220. Connelly Eiswerth (75), the defending champion, was seventh.



Barb Moxness from Stuart, Florida, coasted to the Senior Division title, winning by seven shots over Lisa Grimes, who had won the title the last three years. Moxness started the final round with a two-shot lead and quickly pulled away with a 3-under 69 – bettering her age by two shots -- to finish at even-par 215.

“Any win feels good because you’re still under pressure and you’ve got to perform,” said Moxness, who played on the LPGA Tour and won four Legends titles. “I’m putting real well right now. I just hope I can continue it.”