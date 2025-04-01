Category - Major Events
Want to Play Like the Pros at the 2025 PGA Championship? Here's How
By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on
Sunday pins. Championship conditions. A pristine North Carolina venue. Reliving another exciting finish.
That could be you and two friends . . . playing Quail Hollow Club the day after the final round of the PGA Championship!
That's what any golf fan can win with the purchase of a 2025 PGA Championship ticket through the PGA Championship Play Like the Pros Sweepstakes. One Grand Prize winner will receive three single-day Quail Hollow guest passes for the winner and up to two guests to play one round of golf on May 19 - the day after the final round - with a PGA of America Golf Professional.
The sweepstakes runs through April 21, and fans who purchase a ticket for any day of Championship Week (May 12-18) at Quail Hollow will be entered into the drawing.
Oh, and in case you're wondering - Quail Hollow plays 7,626 yards from the tips. Good luck!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 04/21/25. See full rules here.