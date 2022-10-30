Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external link
A Look at Some of the Scariest Holes in Golf

The 17th hole of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the site of the 103rd PGA Championship on November 16, 2019. (Photo by Gary Kellner/The PGA of America)

Spooky Season is here! Often when we think of the scariest moments in golf we envision a fried egg, tucked pins or a tee shot while playing through, but what about the scariest holes in golf? The beauty of golf is how individual the game is and that what's fun for one player is downright terrifying for another. Knowing how subjective scary can be, we turned to the numbers to help us out.
The following are the holes that have even put fear in some of the best players on earth — the hardest holes statistically at the PGA Championship.
#18 at Quail Hollow Club
#17 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Resort
#9 at TPC Harding Park
#15 at Bethpage Black
#6 at Bellerive Country Club
#4 at the Straits at Whistling Straits
#1 at the Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club

