A Look at Some of the Scariest Holes in Golf
The 17th hole of the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the site of the 103rd PGA Championship on November 16, 2019. (Photo by Gary Kellner/The PGA of America)
#18 at Quail Hollow Club
How would you play this #HardestHole?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) February 9, 2021
The final test in Quail Hollow's challenging "Green Mile" is a 494-yard par 4 with trouble lurking everywhere which was bogeyed (or worse) 174 times during the 2017 #PGAChamp. pic.twitter.com/Wx86bx2uRJ
#17 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Resort
How would you play this #HardestHole?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2021
Don't get lost in its beauty, the 17th hole at The Ocean Course at @KiawahResort is a massive, 223-yard par 3 that demands precision, especially when the wind is blowing. In 2012, No. 17 averaged nearly a half-stroke over par! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/ILEPv1q2Su
#9 at TPC Harding Park
How would you play this #HardestHole?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) October 27, 2020
The 9th hole at TPC Harding Park may look straightforward, but stretching 515 yards, this long par 4 was bogeyed 160 times during the 2020 #PGAChamp, most of any hole. pic.twitter.com/fzyJKdDsHw
#15 at Bethpage Black
How would you play this #HardestHole?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) November 5, 2020
Stretching 457 yards to a difficult raised green 50 feet above the fairway, the 15th hole at Bethpage Black is a stiff challenge that played well over par at the 2019 #PGAChamp with a scoring average of 4.36. pic.twitter.com/BDSOvkDw8C
#6 at Bellerive Country Club
How would you play this #HardestHole?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) December 27, 2020
As difficult as it is beautiful, the signature 6th hole at Bellerive is a 213-yard par 3 that plays to a tiny green and accounted for an astounding 88 bogeys & 25 double bogeys or worse during the 2018 #PGAChamp. pic.twitter.com/G0p3dTvRWP
#4 at the Straits at Whistling Straits
How would you play this #HardestHole?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) January 30, 2021
The 493-yard 4th hole at Whistling Straits tests players with its narrow fairway, daunting bunkering & Lake Michigan lurking up the left. This par 4 challenges even the best and played nearly a half stroke over par in 2015.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/w0lRtWbFYv
#1 at the Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club
What club would you pull from 115 yards?— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) December 11, 2020
The difficult opening hole at @BaltusrolGC played well over par all four rounds during the 2016 #PGAChamp with many players facing trying 2nd & 3rd shots into the small, undulated green. #HardestHole pic.twitter.com/COoCkpLFAa