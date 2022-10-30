A Look at Some of the Scariest Holes in Golf

Spooky Season is here! Often when we think of the scariest moments in golf we envision a fried egg, tucked pins or a tee shot while playing through, but what about the scariest holes in golf? The beauty of golf is how individual the game is and that what's fun for one player is downright terrifying for another. Knowing how subjective scary can be, we turned to the numbers to help us out.

The following are the holes that have even put fear in some of the best players on earth — the hardest holes statistically at the PGA Championship.

#18 at Quail Hollow Club

How would you play this #HardestHole?



The final test in Quail Hollow's challenging "Green Mile" is a 494-yard par 4 with trouble lurking everywhere which was bogeyed (or worse) 174 times during the 2017 #PGAChamp. pic.twitter.com/Wx86bx2uRJ — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) February 9, 2021

#17 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Resort

How would you play this #HardestHole?



Don't get lost in its beauty, the 17th hole at The Ocean Course at @KiawahResort is a massive, 223-yard par 3 that demands precision, especially when the wind is blowing. In 2012, No. 17 averaged nearly a half-stroke over par! #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/ILEPv1q2Su — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2021

#9 at TPC Harding Park

How would you play this #HardestHole?



The 9th hole at TPC Harding Park may look straightforward, but stretching 515 yards, this long par 4 was bogeyed 160 times during the 2020 #PGAChamp, most of any hole. pic.twitter.com/fzyJKdDsHw — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) October 27, 2020

#15 at Bethpage Black

How would you play this #HardestHole?



Stretching 457 yards to a difficult raised green 50 feet above the fairway, the 15th hole at Bethpage Black is a stiff challenge that played well over par at the 2019 #PGAChamp with a scoring average of 4.36. pic.twitter.com/BDSOvkDw8C — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) November 5, 2020

#6 at Bellerive Country Club

How would you play this #HardestHole?



As difficult as it is beautiful, the signature 6th hole at Bellerive is a 213-yard par 3 that plays to a tiny green and accounted for an astounding 88 bogeys & 25 double bogeys or worse during the 2018 #PGAChamp. pic.twitter.com/G0p3dTvRWP — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) December 27, 2020

#4 at the Straits at Whistling Straits

How would you play this #HardestHole?



The 493-yard 4th hole at Whistling Straits tests players with its narrow fairway, daunting bunkering & Lake Michigan lurking up the left. This par 4 challenges even the best and played nearly a half stroke over par in 2015.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/w0lRtWbFYv — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) January 30, 2021

#1 at the Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club