Reel in Your Golf Game with a Quick Tip from PGA Coach Gavin Parker

Golf is a lot like fishing.
Too many amateurs have no idea what their follow-through should look like. But all they have to do is take a few notes from PGA Coach Gavin Parker.
If you had to get a fish out of the water, you would extend your spine and your pelvis would be up to reel in that prized possession.
