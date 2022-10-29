Intermediate
Reel in Your Golf Game with a Quick Tip from PGA Coach Gavin Parker
Golf is a lot like fishing.
Too many amateurs have no idea what their follow-through should look like. But all they have to do is take a few notes from PGA Coach Gavin Parker.
If you had to get a fish out of the water, you would extend your spine and your pelvis would be up to reel in that prized possession.
Check out the demonstration from Parker below