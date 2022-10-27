All You Need is an Alignment Rod & 3 Quick Steps to Make Crisper Contact

If you suffer from contact issues, PGA Coach Gavin Parker has a drill that will help sync your arms, hands & body.

The best part is— All you need is an alignment rod.

Grab an alignment rod Put the non-pointy part under your armpit Grip the alignment rod and take a few golf swings while attempting to keep the rod under the armpit in your backstroke and your follow-through.

The end result will be better impact and more consistent golf shots. Check out the drill from PGA Coach Gavin Parker and be sure to watch all the Tips from Frisco to improve your game.



