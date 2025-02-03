2025 PGA Championship Countdown: Only 100 Days to Go

In 100 days, the world's best players will be battling for the Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 12-18. Reigning PGA Champion Xander Schauffele will be defending his first major title, while the likes of Justin Thomas — who won at Quail Hollow in 2017 — Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau look to add another major to their personal tally.

Founded in 1959, Quail Hollow is one of the finest courses in the southeastern United States. The course opened in 1961 and was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb to capture the beauty and challenging terrain of the Piedmont region.

This will be the second PGA Championship played at Quail Hollow, but the first played in the month of May. In August 2017, a 24-year-old Thomas finished two shots clear of Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed to claim the initial major championship victory of his career.

Who will be the next to host the Wanamaker Trophy? Will Xander repeat? Does Thomas win again at Quail Hollow? Is it Scottie's time to win the Wanamaker? Or do Rory or Brooks claim their fourth career PGA Championship?

Here's a quick preview of what's to come this May at the 2025 PGA Championship:

Tickets are in high demand for the 2025 PGA Championship but are still available in limited quantities. To get yours today, visit PGAChampionship.com/tickets.