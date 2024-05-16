Xander Schauffele Sets New PGA Championship Scoring Record With Sizzling 62

The 106th PGA Championship is underway. But it didn't take long to make some history.

Xander Schauffele, seeking his first major title, went around Valhalla like a man on fire during the first round, shooting a scorching 62 — a new course record and, more impressively, the first 62 in PGA Championship history.

Believe it or not, a 62 in a major is familiar territory for Schauffele. Last year the U.S. Open in Los Angeles, he fired a 62 at Los Angeles Country Club. The two scores make him the sole owner of a pretty cool title: the first player to record two rounds of 62 in major championships.

But no matter the history associated with his score, Schauffele's keeping things in perspective.

"It's a great start to a big tournament. One I'm obviously always going to take," Schauffele said, post-round. "But it's just Thursday. That's about it."

Beginning his first round on the 10th hole, Schauffele hit the gas pedal, ripping off birdies at No. 11, 13, 15, 16 and 18. It was a textbook display of quality ballstriking, and the birdies only continued to pour in on the front nine. Schauffele made quick work of No. 2, 4, 5 and 7 for four more birdies to record that sizzling 62.

It wasn't the birdie barrage that stuck with Schauffele post-round, though. Instead it was a savvy par on No. 12 that likely kept his momentum going.

"I kind of pull drew a 3-wood there. I asked Austin [his caddie] how far we had to the pin. He was like, '225 out of the rough.' I thought, this is going to be a pretty tough par.' Schauffele said. "So I kind of hacked it up there, and then pitched it up somewhere on the green to 15 feet and was able to make that putt early in the round, which was really big for me."

As he eluded to, Schauffele knows it's only Round 1. And in a major like the PGA Championship, where the strongest field in golf is nipping at his heels, there's a lot of golf yet to be played.

"The top feels far away, and I feel like I have a lot of work to do," said Schauffele. "But . . . just slowly chipping away at it."

For now, 62? Yeah, that feels pretty darn good.

"I'll take 62 in any major, any day."