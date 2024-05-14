Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

The Golf Fan’s Guide to Louisville

Published on

If you're headed to Louisville this week for the 2024 PGA Championship, there are plenty of options to enjoy amazing cocktails and food when you’re not watching the best men’s players in the world at Valhalla Golf Club.
Hell or Highwater, 21C , Epiphany and Bar Genevieve are just a few of the spots that make Louisville a must visit for tourists and golf fans alike.
The Wanamaker Trophy paid a visit to these scenic locations, which offer epic libations and stunning views of Downtown Louisville, the Ohio River with a bit of local flair.
The Wanamaker Trophy at Bar Genevieve.
Both Hotel 21C and Bar Genevieve hotels are part of The Edit by Chase Travel℠, a collection of hand-picked hotels that offer premium benefits for Chase Sapphire Reserve card members who book through ChaseTravel.com. Through The Edit℠, cardmembers can unlock a $100 property credit, daily breakfast for two, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a room upgrade and early check-in/late check-out, if available.
Coming this week, enjoy a few of the best posts from some of the coolest spots in town presented by Chase Sapphire.
Hotel Genevieve

