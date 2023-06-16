Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Fowler and Schauffele Light Up La La Land with New U.S. Open Scoring Record

By Kyle Fondren
Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler shake hands after setting the new U.S. Open single round scoring record. (Photo: James Gilbert / USGA)

Johnny Miller's U.S. Open scoring record of 63 was one of the longest standing scoring records in golf until today, when Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele lit up Los Angeles Country Club's North Course for 8-under 62s just minutes apart.
Since Miller's record setting round at Oakmont, the record was matched five times. Jack Nicklaus and Tom Weiskopf both carded 63s at Baltusrol in 1980, followed by Vijay Singh at Olympia Fields in 2003, Justin Thomas at Erin Hills in 2017, and Tommy Fleetwood at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.
Nelly Korda lifts the LPGA Championship Trophy after her win at the Atlanta Athletic Club in 2021.
63 is also an important number in both the PGA Championship and KPMG Women's PGA Championship record books. Seventeen men and five women have recorded a score of 63 at PGA Championships through the years, the most recent on the men's side belongs to Bubba Watson, who fired a second round 63 at Southern Hills in 2022. Nelly Korda carded the women's most recent 63 in the second round on her way to the title at the Atlanta Athletic Club in 2021.

