Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open

Published on
(Photo courtesy of USGA)

(Photo courtesy of USGA)

Golf fans, buckle up — another men’s major championship is about to get underway this week, and this time, cue the spotlight, it’s smack dab in the middle of Beverly Hills.
The 2023 United States Open begins on Thursday from The Los Angeles Country Club in California, where it’s hosting its first major championship in club history. The last time the U.S. Open was played in Southern California was 1948, with The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades serving as host and Ben Hogan winning his third major title.
Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course will now be the star of the Southern California golf show, and plenty of primetime coverage will be available across the NBC family of networks and streaming platform, Peacock.
he viewing schedule is below (all times Eastern). To watch Featured Groups and Featured Holes, click here.

Thursday, June 15

  • 9:40 a.m.-noon, Peacock
  • 1-8 p.m., USA Network
  • 8-11 p.m., NBC
Featured Groups AM
  • Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, 11:13 a.m.
  • Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, 11:24 a.m.
Featured Groups PM
  • Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, 4:43 p.m.
  • Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, 4:54 p.m.
Featured Holes
  • Hole 6, Hole 14, Hole 15, Noon-9 p.m.

Friday, June 16

  • 9:40 a.m.-noon, Peacock
  • 1-8 p.m., USA Network
  • 8-11 p.m., NBC
Featured Groups AM
  • Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, 11:13 a.m.
  • Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, 11:24 a.m.
Featured Groups PM
  • Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, 4:43 p.m.
  • Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, 4:54 p.m.
Featured Holes
  • Hole 6, Hole 14, Hole 15, Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

  • 1-11 p.m., NBC

Sunday, May 21

  • Noon-1 p.m., Peacock
  • 1-11 p.m., NBC

We also recommend

Why Golf is a Top Networking Tool
Why Golf is a Top Networking Tool
Three Golf Tips from Rory McIlroy and Rose Zhang to Play Better
Beginner
Three Golf Tips from Rory McIlroy and Rose Zhang to Play Better
(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Intermediate
Five Ideas to Help Improve Your Personal Golf Strategy
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech