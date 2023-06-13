How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open

Golf fans, buckle up — another men’s major championship is about to get underway this week, and this time, cue the spotlight, it’s smack dab in the middle of Beverly Hills.

The 2023 United States Open begins on Thursday from The Los Angeles Country Club in California, where it’s hosting its first major championship in club history. The last time the U.S. Open was played in Southern California was 1948, with The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades serving as host and Ben Hogan winning his third major title.

Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course will now be the star of the Southern California golf show, and plenty of primetime coverage will be available across the NBC family of networks and streaming platform, Peacock.

he viewing schedule is below (all times Eastern). To watch Featured Groups and Featured Holes, click here

Thursday, June 15

9:40 a.m.-noon, Peacock

1-8 p.m., USA Network

8-11 p.m., NBC

Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, 11:13 a.m.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, 11:24 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, 4:43 p.m.

Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, 4:54 p.m.

Hole 6, Hole 14, Hole 15, Noon-9 p.m.

Friday, June 16

9:40 a.m.-noon, Peacock

1-8 p.m., USA Network

8-11 p.m., NBC

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, 11:13 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, 11:24 a.m.

Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, 4:43 p.m.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, 4:54 p.m.

Hole 6, Hole 14, Hole 15, Noon-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

1-11 p.m., NBC

Sunday, May 21