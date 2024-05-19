Xander Schauffele Wins First Major Title at 2024 PGA Championship

And just like that, Xander Schauffele is a PGA Champion.

It took every ounce of effort, and every bit of the 18th hole to secure the Wanamaker Trophy but as the clock struck 7 p.m. ET at Valhalla Golf Club, Schauffele was the last man standing at the PGA Championship.

A final-round 65 and a clutch birdie on No. 18 gave Schauffele a 65 to win the 2024 PGA Championship over Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a thrilling final round in Louisville, Kentucky.

Schauffele made a clutch par on 17 after an excellent chip and headed to 18 tied with DeChambeau. A slightly pulled drive found the rough to the right of a fairway bunker. But Schauffele, ever the unflappable, settled in and knocked his second shot up to the green. An up and down from left of the green was in site, and he nailed the chip shot portion, but left a little anxiety-inducing putt for the win.

Then, he buried it. And finally, after a historic 62 this week, so many close calls, so many top major championship finishes, the Southern Californian finally did it.

"I just told myself, this is my opportunity," Schauffele said post-win.

"Just capture it."