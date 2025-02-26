Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

Looking Beyond Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup Redemption Episode on Netflix's Full Swing

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Season 3 of Netflix's hit golf show Full Swing debuted on Feb. 25 and for fans of this year's Ryder Cup, the final episode is a must-watch.
It's titled "Rebirth" and chronicles a year-plus of the rollercoaster ride that Keegan Bradley was on, first from being left off the 2023 U.S. Team to being named Captain of the 2025 squad, to vindicating his talent with a win in Colorado and the clinching point at the Presidents Cup.
While in New York City this summer, Bradley was followed for a day in the life a Ryder Cup Captain, with some fun behind the scenes looks, tidbits about what led to the selection, and what the event means to Bradley (spoiler alert: it means a lot).

Keegan Bradley's memorable 2024 is told in detail in season three. (Netflix)
