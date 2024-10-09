Sights & Sounds From Ryder Cup Year to Go in New York City

"Live from New York . . . it's the 2025 Ryder Cup!"

We're officially under a year to go from one of the most exciting events in golf, slated to be hosted right outside the concrete jungle of New York City and famed Bethpage Black on Long Island.

The anticipation and excitement around the 2025 Ryder Cup has been bubbling for years, and golf fans, especially New Yorkers, are amped to see the Black host the 12 best Americans and Europeans in three days of head-to-head matches, Sept. 26-28.

To kick off the countdown in a bit more formal fashion, U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley, the Saint John's graduate who the local crowd will undoubtedly hoist on their collective shoulders, and Team Europe Captain Luke Donald, looking to go 2-for-2 in Ryder Cup victories at Bethpage, took a whirlwind tour through New York City on Oct. 9, with plenty of highlights.

And be sure to tune-in tonight at 8 p.m. ET as Golf Channel and the PGA of America celebrate one year until the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black with "A New York Night With the Captains." Dan Hicks hosts the conversation with Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald in New York City in advance of one of the most highly anticipated sporting events of 2025.

There's no event like the Ryder Cup . . . and there's no place like New York

A little press conference to kick things off . . .

Keegan's thoughts on the Black . . .

A little boat trip to see the city . . .

. . . and Lady Liberty!

Don't forget a little friendly "on the water" competition!

Back in the city, it's gala time . . .

. . . with some special guests, Colin Jost and Oz Pearlmen!

Wrapping up the NYC tour with TODAY!

One more time, though, for the big city . . .

See you next fall! We can't wait.