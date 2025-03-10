Jacquie Faldetta-Silver, Suzanne Ricard & Lynn Thompson Capture Women’s Division Titles at 2024 PGA National Club Championship

Three amateur club champions emerged victorious at the 2024 PGA National Club Championship, which was shortened to 36 holes for the first time in the event’s history due to rain, with each securing division titles by a single stroke in tightly-contested competitions.

The Championship featured three Women’s Divisions: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old) competing over Reynolds Lake Oconee's Great Waters, Oconee and National courses.

Jacquie Faldetta-Silver (Manhattan Woods Golf Club, West Nyack, N.Y.) finished at 6-over-par 150 to win the Women’s Open Division. Suzanne Ricard (Country Club of Florida, Boynton Beach, Fla.) totaled 12-over-par 156 and claimed the Senior Women’s Division. Lynn Thompson (O’Bannon Creek Golf Club, Loveland, Ohio) took the Legend’s Division following a second-round 5-over-par 77 on Great Waters.

Faldetta-Silver recorded an opening-round 6-over-par 78 on National to sit in third place, three strokes off the lead. She rebounded with a solid even par 72 at Oconee on Sunday, the low round of the Championship.

Faldetta-Silver and her caddie.

“I really just tried to stay within myself,” said Faldetta-Silver. “The conditions were pretty brutal. I didn't get upset when a bad shot came my way. I knew that there was a good one right around the corner. I just tried to not get overly excited or overly angry and just stayed pretty calm out there, honestly.”

Faldetta-Silver’s 72 was highlighted by eight consecutive pars on holes 2-9. She birdied the par-5 10th before collecting five additional pars from 11-15. A birdie at the par-5 17th followed her second bogey of the day at the par-4 16th.

“I grew up playing junior golf and I played in college,” said Faldetta-Silver. “I never really had much luck. I always played well, but never was able to execute the completion of a tournament. So for me now at 30 years old and being able to do that at this point in my life just validated all the hard work I've put in my whole life, so it was really exciting.”

Faldetta-Silver, who is “really excited” to share her title with friends back home at her Club, is also appreciative to former Manhattan Woods Golf Club PGA of America Golf Professional, David McCue.

“Dave is such a fantastic person,” said Faldetta-Silver. “He was the one who entered me in the Championship. I didn't even know about this. He was so excited about it and excited to share it with me. He has been such a big supporter through the whole season and he is out there at all of our club championships. He's a huge supporter of the women's program and it shows.”

Reilly Kirwin (Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla.) finished second in the Women’s Open Division at 7-over-par 151. Shreya Ghei (The Saint Andrew’s Golf Club, Hastings-on- Hudson, N.Y.) was third at 8-over-par 152.

After recording a 6-over-par 78 on Saturday at Great Waters, Ricard battled the rainy conditions Sunday en route to a 6-over-par 78 on National. She collected four birdies including at the par-4 1st, par-4 7th, par-5 8th and par-5 13th holes to secure the Senior Division victory.

Suzanne Ricard.

“It means a lot because first of all, it's my first time participating in the event,” said Ricard. “I was amazed with the organization of this tournament. It was just awesome. The field was pretty strong also, club champions from all around the U.S. It was a tough competition and with the conditions, especially yesterday with that heavy rain and the rain delay and cold, it was even tougher.”

Ricard is greatly appreciative of the support she received from members of her home Club.

“I had a group of ladies who were really following me and sending me text messages and cheering for me,” said Ricard. “I have great friends at the country club, and it's so good to have them have my back, cheering for me and shouting really hard from Florida.”

Kim Keyer-Scott (Shadow Wood Country Club, Estero, Fla. / 2023 Senior Women’s Champion), Wendi Christensen (Boca Grove Golf & Tennis Club, Boca Raton, Fla.) and Lin Culver (Hammock Dunes Club, Palm Coast, Fla. / 2022 Senior Women’s Champion) finished T-2 at 13-over-par 157.

Thompson sat T-5 and three shots back following her opening-round 8-over-par 80 on Oconee. She turned in a hard-fought effort on Sunday with a 5-over-par 77 at Great Waters to win the Legend Division.

Lynn Thompson.

“It's amazing,” said Thompson. “It's kind of surreal still, but you’re focused on going out and playing and trying to win. It just means a lot. It's a national championship. The PGA has done an amazing job with the tournament and I know everyone I played with was just thoroughly enjoying themselves.”

Thompson credited her victory to strong putting and deftly managing the challenging weather conditions.

“I've been fortunate in my golfing career that playing in rain or inclement weather, for some reason, I seem to do okay,” said Thompson. “I kind of just hunker down and muddle through. I just got into a really good rhythm on the back nine yesterday and played really well coming in.”

Kristin Fenwick (Tahquitz Creek Golf Resort, Palm Springs, Calif.) finished second at 14-over-par 158. Meg Cavanaugh (Vero Beach Country Club, Vero Beach, Fla.) was third at 16-over-par 160.

The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities across the country with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2024 club championship received an invitation to compete from their PGA of America Golf Professional.

All champions receive a lifetime exemption into the PGA National Club Championship, and the top five finishers in each division will be invited to compete in next year’s championship.