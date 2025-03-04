Men’s Division Champions Crowned at 2024 PGA National Club Championship

The Men’s Divisions at the 2024 PGA National Club Championship, which wrapped up Monday at Reynolds Lake Oconee, were highlighted by hard-fought victories by a trio of top amateur club champions from across the country.

Played across Reynolds Lake Oconee's Great Waters, Oconee and National courses, the 54-hole championship featured three Men’s Divisions: Open (any age), Senior (50+ years old) and Legend (65+ years old).

AJ Morris (Aspen Golf Club, Aspen, Colo.) posted a final-round 1-under 71 to win the Men’s Open Division after leading wire-to-wire. Chris Hummel (Greystone Golf & Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.) finished strong with a 3-under 69 in the final round to win the Men’s Senior Division. Thomas Cornelia (Cuscowilla Golf Club, Eatonton, Ga.) carded an even-par 72 on Monday to win the Men’s Legend Division by a dominant six strokes.

Morris won the Men’s Open Division with a score of even-par 216, five strokes ahead of William Buchanan (Greensboro Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.) in second and six ahead of Brandon Cloete (Blackhawk Country Club, Madison, Wis.) in third.

AJ Morris.

“It means a lot to win,” said Morris. “There aren't a ton of golfers from Aspen. I always take so much pride in representing my small hometown in the mountains that only gets six months of golf a year.”

Morris’ wire-to-wire victory began with an opening round 1-over 73, which left him tied with three others, followed by an even-par 72 Sunday to give him a one-shot lead heading into Monday’s final round.

“My mindset was that I wanted to shoot under par for the day,” Morris said about his final round. “My goal for the day was to shoot under par, and the goal for the tournament was to be under par total. I didn't want to care or worry about what anybody else was doing. I just wanted to play my game, stick to my plan.”

With the Championship on the line, Morris posted a 1-under 71, the low final round of the Men’s Open Division. It was just the second round under par in his division, and it secured a five-shot victory.

“I was just really steady,” said Morris. “I have this bunt, low-cut driver that I played most of the day just to get it in a good spot. My wedges were phenomenal, distance control was spot on. I was just leaving it in the right spots on the greens.”

Buchanan was threatening to make a move Monday after birdies on the 11th and 12th holes on the Great Waters Course before Morris drained a 10-foot birdie putt on 12 right behind him.

“I wanted to make that putt, obviously just to make sure my competitor wasn't gaining ground on me and I was maintaining my lead,” said Morris. “I wanted to make sure I wasn't giving him hope.”

Morris had been close to winning the PGA National Club Championship before, finishing T-3 in 2022 and T-7 in 2023, but this was the first time he had led entering the final round.

“I knew I was capable of winning if I just played smart and played within myself,” he said. “It was definitely a huge motivation not winning the previous years to finally get it done this year.”

Chris Hummel.

Hummel posted rounds of 72-72-69 to finish at 3-under 213 and win the hard-fought Men’s Senior Division by two strokes. Rusty Strawn (Cuscowilla Golf Club, Eatonton, Ga.) and Jon Valuck (The Mirabel Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.) tied for second at 1-under 215.

After steady rounds of even-par 72 the first two days, Hummel rode a hot hand to a 3-under 69 Monday, which tied for the low final round in the Senior Division. He recorded five birdies, including four on the front nine, to secure the title.

“It's a big honor to win this PGA National Club Championship,” said Hummel. “My putter got hot today. I hit the ball about the same, but I made some putts, and that was really the difference. I cleaned up some loose shots I had the first two days and made a few putts. I was just pretty steady all day.”

It was rewarding for Hummel, who came up just short in a tie for second in the Men’s Senior Division at the 2023 PGA National Club Championship.

“Last year I came really close, and it's been a goal of mine to win this since I turned 50,” said Hummel, who is excited to bring the trophy back to Greystone Golf & Country Club in Alabama. “We’ve got a great club. We’ve got a lot of good players there, and I'm happy to represent them, and glad to bring this back.”

Thomas Cornelia.

Cornelia entered the final round of the Men’s Legend Division with a three-stroke lead following back-to-back rounds of 3-under 69. Cornelia posted an even-par 72 Monday to finish at 6-under 210 and win by a commanding six strokes over Toshi Hirata (The Landings Club, Savannah, Ga.) and Brian Baldwin (Meridian Valley Country Club, Kent, Wash.), who tied for second at even-par 216.

“I went to a broom putter from L.A.B. about nine months ago, and it's really helped my putting,” said Cornelia. “I feel very confident in my ability to roll the ball on the greens. I feel no reservations about going for putts, and that's the difference.”

The 2024 PGA National Club Championship was a home game for Cornelia. A member at both the host club Reynolds Lake Oconee and Cuscowilla Golf Club, which is located just around five miles away, he was in the event after winning a club championship at Cuscowilla.

“Lot of local knowledge, totally comfortable with the area,” said Cornelia. “Reynolds is a lovely place. The golf courses were in magnificent condition and the greens were perfect. Everybody really had a really nice time, good camaraderie out there.”

Cornelia gave great praise to Cuscowilla Director of Golf Jon Hough, PGA, for getting him into the PGA National Club Championship.

“I’ve known Jon for 25 years,” said Cornelia. “He was a pro at a course I used to belong to in Atlanta. He's a good teacher, good pro, and promotes the game. I was really happy when I discovered this event because I really didn't know this event and asked him to endorse me from one of the wins I had there last year. He jumped right on it and took care of me. Jon is a great pro and really appreciated by the members.”

The PGA National Club Championship features amateur club champions from facilities across the country with a PGA of America Golf Professional. Winners of any 2024 club championship received an invitation to compete from their PGA of America Golf Professional.

All champions receive a lifetime exemption into the PGA National Club Championship, and the top five finishers in each division will be invited to compete in next year’s championship.

The women’s divisions will compete March 8-10 on the same three courses.