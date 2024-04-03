PGA Championship Winners

The PGA Championship.

It's one of four Major Championships each year on the men's professional golf calendar, alongside the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. There's been a PGA Championship every year since 1916, minus 1917, 1918 and 1919 due to World World I and 1943 due to World War II.

The PGA Championship was contested in match play format from 1916-1957, and moved to stroke play format in 1958 at Llarnerch Country Club in Pennsylvania. The Wanamaker Trophy, named after New York department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker, is awarded to the Champion each year.

Below is a list of every PGA Champion since 1916 to present day, with host venue, winning score and total included.

PGA Champions 2023 Brooks Koepka Oak Hill C.C. 72-66-66-67-271 -9 2022 Justin Thomas Southern Hills C.C. 67-67-74-67-275 -5 2021 Phil Mickelson Kiawah Island 70-69-70-73 -6 2020 Collin Morikawa TPC Harding Park 69-69-65-64 -13 2019 Brooks Koepka Bethpage Black 63-65-70-74 -8 2018 Brooks Koepka Bellerive C.C. 69-63-66-66 -16 2017 Justin Thomas Quail Hollow C.C. 73-66-69-68 -8 2016 Jimmy Walker Baltusrol G.C. (Lower) 65-66-68-67 -14 2015 Jason Day Whistling Straits (Straits) 68-67-66-67 -20 2014 Rory McIlroy Valhalla G.C. 66-67-67-68 -16 2013 Jason Duffner Oak Hill C.C. 68-63-71-68 -10 2012 Rory McIlroy Kiawah Island (Ocean) 67-75-67-66 -13 2011 Keegan Bradley Atlanta Athletic Club 71-64-69-68 -8 2010 Martin Kaymer Whistling Straits 72-68-67-70 -11 2009 Yang Yong-eun Hazeltine National G.C. 73-70-67-70 -8 2008 Pádraig Harrington Oakland Hills (South) 71-74-66-66 -3 2007 Tiger Woods Southern Hills C.C. 71-63-69-69 -8 2006 Tiger Woods Medinah C.C. (#3) 69-68-65-68 -18 2005 Phil Mickelson Baltusrol G.C. (Lower) 67-65-72-72 -4 2004 Vijay Singh Whistling Straits (Straits) 67-68-69-76 -8 2003 Shaun Micheel Oak Hill C.C. (East) 69-68-69-70 -4 2002 Rich Beem Hazeltine National G.C. 72-66-72-68 -10 2001 David Toms Atlanta Athletic Club 66-65-65-69 -15 2000 Tiger Woods Valhalla C.C. 66-67-70-67 -18 1999 Tiger Woods Medinah C.C. (#3) 70-67-68-72 -11 1998 Vijay Singh Sahalee C.C. 70-66-67-68 -9 1997 Davis Love III Winged Foot C.C. 66-71-66-66 -11 1996 Mark Brooks Valhalla G.C. 68-70-69-70 -11 1995 Steve Elkington Riviera C.C. 68-67-68-64 -17 1994 Nick Price Southern Hills C.C. 67-65-70-67 -11 1993 Paul Azinger Inverness Club 69-66-69-68 -12 1992 Nick Price Bellerive C.C. 70-70-68-70 -6 1991 John Daly Crooked Stick G.C. 69-67-69-71 -12 1990 Wayne Grady Shoal Creek G.C.C. 72-67-72-71 -6 1989 Payne Stewart Kemper Lakes G.C. 74-66-69-67 -12 1988 Jeff Sluman Oak Tree G.C. 69-70-68-65 -12 1987 Larry Nelson PGA National 70-72-73-72 -1 1986 Bob Tway Inverness Club 72-70-64-70 -8 1985 Hubert Green Cherry Hills C.C. 67-69-70-72 -6 1984 Lee Trevino Shoal Creek G.C.C. 69-68-67-69 -15 1983 Hal Sutton Riviera C.C. 65-66-72-71 -10 1982 Raymond Floyd Southern Hills C.C. 63-69-68-72 -8 1981 Larry Nelson Atlanta Athletic Club 70-66-66-71 -7 1980 Jack Nicklaus Oak Hill C.C. 70-69-66-69 -6 1979 David Graham Oakland Hills C.C. 69-68-70-65 -8 1978 John Mahaffey Oakmont C.C. 75-67-68-66 -8 1977 Lanny Wadkins Pebble Beach Golf Links 67-69-70-76 -6 1976 Dave Stockton Congressional C.C. 70-72-69-70 +1 1975 Jack Nicklaus Firestone C.C. 70-68-67-71 -4 1974 Lee Trevino Tanglewood Park 73-66-68-69 -4 1973 Jack Nicklaus Canterbury G.C. 72-68-68-69 -7 1972 Gary Player Oakland Hills C.C. 71-71-67-72 +1 1971 Jack Nicklaus PGA National 69-69-70-73 -7 1970 Dave Stockton Southern Hills C.C. 70-70-66-73 -1 1969 Raymond Floyd NCR C.C. 69-66-67-74 -8 1968 Julius Boros Pecan Valley G.C. 71-71-70-69 +1 1967 Don January Columbine C.C. 71-72-70-68 -7 1966 Al Geiberger Firestone C.C. 68-72-68-72 E 1965 Dave Marr Laurel Valley G.C. 70-69-70-71 -4 1964 Bobby Nichols Columbus C.C. 64-71-69-67 -9 1963 Jack Nicklaus Dallas Athletic Club 69-73-69-68 -5 1962 Gary Player Aronomink G.C. 72-67-69-70 -2 1961 Jerry Barber Olympia Fields C.C. 69-67-71-70 -3 1960 Jay Hebert Firestone C.C. 72-67-72-70 +1 1959 Bob Rosburg Minneapolis G.C. 71-72-68-66 -3 1958 Dow Finsterwald Llanerch C.C. 67-72-70-67 -4 1957 Lionel Hebert Miami Valley G.C. 2 and 1 1956 Jack Burke Jr. Blue Hill C.C. 3 and 2 1955 Doug Ford Meadowbrook C.C. 4 and 3 1954 Chick Harbert Keller G.C. 4 and 3 1953 Walter Burkemo Birmingham C.C. 2 and 1 1952 Jim Turnsea Big Spring C.C. 1 up 1951 Sam Snead Oakmont C.C. 7 and 6 1950 Chandler Harper Scioto C.C. 4 and 3 1949 Sam Snead Belmont Golf Course 3 and 2 1948 Ben Hogan Norwood Hills C.C. 7 and 6 1947 Jim Ferrier Plum Hollow C.C. 2 and 1 1946 Ben Hogan Portland G.C. 6 and 4 1945 Byron Nelson Moraine C.C. 4 and 3 1944 Bob Hamilton Manito G.C.C. 1 up 1943 No Tournament (World War II) 1942 Sam Snead Seaview C.C. 2 and 1 1941 Vic Ghezzi Cherry Hills C.C. 38 Holes 1940 Byron Nelson Hershey C.C. 1 up 1939 Henry Picard Pomonok C.C. 37 Holes 1938 Paul Runyan Shawnee C.C. 8 and 7 1937 Denny Shute Pittsburgh Field Club 37 Holes 1936 Denny Shute Pinehurst Resort #2 3 and 2 1935 Johnny Revolta Twin Hills G.C.C. 5 and 4 1934 Paul Runyan The Park C.C. 38 Holes 1933 Gene Sarazen Blue Mound C.C. 5 and 4 1932 Olin Dutra Keller G.C. 4 and 3 1931 Tom Creavy Wannamoisett C.C. 2 and 1 1930 Tommy Armour Fresh Meadow C.C. 1 up 1929 Leo Diegel Hillcrest C.C. 6 and 4 1928 Leo Diegel Baltimore C.C. 6 and 5 1927 Walter Hagen Cedar Crest C.C. 1 up 1926 Walter Hagen Salisbury C.C. 5 and 3 1925 Walter Hagen Olympia Fields C.C. 6 and 5 1924 Walter Hagen French Lick Springs G.C. 2 up