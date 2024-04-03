Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

PGA Championship Winners

The PGA Championship.
It's one of four Major Championships each year on the men's professional golf calendar, alongside the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship. There's been a PGA Championship every year since 1916, minus 1917, 1918 and 1919 due to World World I and 1943 due to World War II.
The PGA Championship was contested in match play format from 1916-1957, and moved to stroke play format in 1958 at Llarnerch Country Club in Pennsylvania. The Wanamaker Trophy, named after New York department store magnate Rodman Wanamaker, is awarded to the Champion each year.
Below is a list of every PGA Champion since 1916 to present day, with host venue, winning score and total included.
PGA Champions

2023

Brooks Koepka

Oak Hill C.C.

72-66-66-67-271

-9

2022

Justin Thomas

Southern Hills C.C.

67-67-74-67-275

-5

2021

Phil Mickelson

Kiawah Island

70-69-70-73

-6

2020

Collin Morikawa

TPC Harding Park

69-69-65-64

-13

2019

Brooks Koepka

Bethpage Black

63-65-70-74

-8

2018

Brooks Koepka

Bellerive C.C.

69-63-66-66

-16

2017

Justin Thomas

Quail Hollow C.C.

73-66-69-68

-8

2016

Jimmy Walker

Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)

65-66-68-67

-14

2015

Jason Day

Whistling Straits (Straits)

68-67-66-67

-20

2014

Rory McIlroy

Valhalla G.C.

66-67-67-68

-16

2013

Jason Duffner

Oak Hill C.C.

68-63-71-68

-10

2012

Rory McIlroy

Kiawah Island (Ocean)

67-75-67-66

-13

2011

Keegan Bradley

Atlanta Athletic Club

71-64-69-68

-8

2010

Martin Kaymer

Whistling Straits

72-68-67-70

-11

2009

Yang Yong-eun

Hazeltine National G.C.

73-70-67-70

-8

2008

Pádraig Harrington

Oakland Hills (South)

71-74-66-66

-3

2007

Tiger Woods

Southern Hills C.C.

71-63-69-69

-8

2006

Tiger Woods

Medinah C.C. (#3)

69-68-65-68

-18

2005

Phil Mickelson

Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)

67-65-72-72

-4

2004

Vijay Singh

Whistling Straits (Straits)

67-68-69-76

-8

2003

Shaun Micheel

Oak Hill C.C. (East)

69-68-69-70

-4

2002

Rich Beem

Hazeltine National G.C.

72-66-72-68

-10

2001

David Toms

Atlanta Athletic Club

66-65-65-69

-15

2000

Tiger Woods

Valhalla C.C.

66-67-70-67

-18

1999

Tiger Woods

Medinah C.C. (#3)

70-67-68-72

-11

1998

Vijay Singh

Sahalee C.C.

70-66-67-68

-9

1997

Davis Love III

Winged Foot C.C.

66-71-66-66

-11

1996

Mark Brooks

Valhalla G.C.

68-70-69-70

-11

1995

Steve Elkington

Riviera C.C.

68-67-68-64

-17

1994

Nick Price

Southern Hills C.C.

67-65-70-67

-11

1993

Paul Azinger

Inverness Club

69-66-69-68

-12

1992

Nick Price

Bellerive C.C.

70-70-68-70

-6

1991

John Daly

Crooked Stick G.C.

69-67-69-71

-12

1990

Wayne Grady

Shoal Creek G.C.C.

72-67-72-71

-6

1989

Payne Stewart

Kemper Lakes G.C.

74-66-69-67

-12

1988

Jeff Sluman

Oak Tree G.C.

69-70-68-65

-12

1987

Larry Nelson

PGA National

70-72-73-72

-1

1986

Bob Tway

Inverness Club

72-70-64-70

-8

1985

Hubert Green

Cherry Hills C.C.

67-69-70-72

-6

1984

Lee Trevino

Shoal Creek G.C.C.

69-68-67-69

-15

1983

Hal Sutton

Riviera C.C.

65-66-72-71

-10

1982

Raymond Floyd

Southern Hills C.C.

63-69-68-72

-8

1981

Larry Nelson

Atlanta Athletic Club

70-66-66-71

-7

1980

Jack Nicklaus

Oak Hill C.C.

70-69-66-69

-6

1979

David Graham

Oakland Hills C.C.

69-68-70-65

-8

1978

John Mahaffey

Oakmont C.C.

75-67-68-66

-8

1977

Lanny Wadkins

Pebble Beach Golf Links

67-69-70-76

-6

1976

Dave Stockton

Congressional C.C.

70-72-69-70

+1

1975

Jack Nicklaus

Firestone C.C.

70-68-67-71

-4

1974

Lee Trevino

Tanglewood Park

73-66-68-69

-4

1973

Jack Nicklaus

Canterbury G.C.

72-68-68-69

-7

1972

Gary Player

Oakland Hills C.C.

71-71-67-72

+1

1971

Jack Nicklaus

PGA National

69-69-70-73

-7

1970

Dave Stockton

Southern Hills C.C.

70-70-66-73

-1

1969

Raymond Floyd

NCR C.C.

69-66-67-74

-8

1968

Julius Boros

Pecan Valley G.C.

71-71-70-69

+1

1967

Don January

Columbine C.C.

71-72-70-68

-7

1966

Al Geiberger

Firestone C.C.

68-72-68-72

E

1965

Dave Marr

Laurel Valley G.C.

70-69-70-71

-4

1964

Bobby Nichols

Columbus C.C.

64-71-69-67

-9

1963

Jack Nicklaus

Dallas Athletic Club

69-73-69-68

-5

1962

Gary Player

Aronomink G.C.

72-67-69-70

-2

1961

Jerry Barber

Olympia Fields C.C.

69-67-71-70

-3

1960

Jay Hebert

Firestone C.C.

72-67-72-70

+1

1959

Bob Rosburg

Minneapolis G.C.

71-72-68-66

-3

1958

Dow Finsterwald

Llanerch C.C.

67-72-70-67

-4

1957

Lionel Hebert

Miami Valley G.C.

2 and 1

1956

Jack Burke Jr.

Blue Hill C.C.

3 and 2

1955

Doug Ford

Meadowbrook C.C.

4 and 3

1954

Chick Harbert

Keller G.C.

4 and 3

1953

Walter Burkemo

Birmingham C.C.

2 and 1

1952

Jim Turnsea

Big Spring C.C.

1 up

1951

Sam Snead

Oakmont C.C.

7 and 6

1950

Chandler Harper

Scioto C.C.

4 and 3

1949

Sam Snead

Belmont Golf Course

3 and 2

1948

Ben Hogan

Norwood Hills C.C.

7 and 6

1947

Jim Ferrier

Plum Hollow C.C.

2 and 1

1946

Ben Hogan

Portland G.C.

6 and 4

1945

Byron Nelson

Moraine C.C.

4 and 3

1944

Bob Hamilton

Manito G.C.C.

1 up

1943

No Tournament (World War II)

1942

Sam Snead

Seaview C.C.

2 and 1

1941

Vic Ghezzi

Cherry Hills C.C.

38 Holes

1940

Byron Nelson

Hershey C.C.

1 up

1939

Henry Picard

Pomonok C.C.

37 Holes

1938

Paul Runyan

Shawnee C.C.

8 and 7

1937

Denny Shute

Pittsburgh Field Club

37 Holes

1936

Denny Shute

Pinehurst Resort #2

3 and 2

1935

Johnny Revolta

Twin Hills G.C.C.

5 and 4

1934

Paul Runyan

The Park C.C.

38 Holes

1933

Gene Sarazen

Blue Mound C.C.

5 and 4

1932

Olin Dutra

Keller G.C.

4 and 3

1931

Tom Creavy

Wannamoisett C.C.

2 and 1

1930

Tommy Armour

Fresh Meadow C.C.

1 up

1929

Leo Diegel

Hillcrest C.C.

6 and 4

1928

Leo Diegel

Baltimore C.C.

6 and 5

1927

Walter Hagen

Cedar Crest C.C.

1 up

1926

Walter Hagen

Salisbury C.C.

5 and 3

1925

Walter Hagen

Olympia Fields C.C.

6 and 5

1924

Walter Hagen

French Lick Springs G.C.

2 up


