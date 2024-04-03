Category - Major Events
PGA Championship Winners
2023
Brooks Koepka
Oak Hill C.C.
72-66-66-67-271
-9
2022
Justin Thomas
Southern Hills C.C.
67-67-74-67-275
-5
2021
Phil Mickelson
Kiawah Island
70-69-70-73
-6
2020
Collin Morikawa
TPC Harding Park
69-69-65-64
-13
2019
Brooks Koepka
Bethpage Black
63-65-70-74
-8
2018
Brooks Koepka
Bellerive C.C.
69-63-66-66
-16
2017
Justin Thomas
Quail Hollow C.C.
73-66-69-68
-8
2016
Jimmy Walker
Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
65-66-68-67
-14
2015
Jason Day
Whistling Straits (Straits)
68-67-66-67
-20
2014
Rory McIlroy
Valhalla G.C.
66-67-67-68
-16
2013
Jason Duffner
Oak Hill C.C.
68-63-71-68
-10
2012
Rory McIlroy
Kiawah Island (Ocean)
67-75-67-66
-13
2011
Keegan Bradley
Atlanta Athletic Club
71-64-69-68
-8
2010
Martin Kaymer
Whistling Straits
72-68-67-70
-11
2009
Yang Yong-eun
Hazeltine National G.C.
73-70-67-70
-8
2008
Pádraig Harrington
Oakland Hills (South)
71-74-66-66
-3
2007
Tiger Woods
Southern Hills C.C.
71-63-69-69
-8
2006
Tiger Woods
Medinah C.C. (#3)
69-68-65-68
-18
2005
Phil Mickelson
Baltusrol G.C. (Lower)
67-65-72-72
-4
2004
Vijay Singh
Whistling Straits (Straits)
67-68-69-76
-8
2003
Shaun Micheel
Oak Hill C.C. (East)
69-68-69-70
-4
2002
Rich Beem
Hazeltine National G.C.
72-66-72-68
-10
2001
David Toms
Atlanta Athletic Club
66-65-65-69
-15
2000
Tiger Woods
Valhalla C.C.
66-67-70-67
-18
1999
Tiger Woods
Medinah C.C. (#3)
70-67-68-72
-11
1998
Vijay Singh
Sahalee C.C.
70-66-67-68
-9
1997
Davis Love III
Winged Foot C.C.
66-71-66-66
-11
1996
Mark Brooks
Valhalla G.C.
68-70-69-70
-11
1995
Steve Elkington
Riviera C.C.
68-67-68-64
-17
1994
Nick Price
Southern Hills C.C.
67-65-70-67
-11
1993
Paul Azinger
Inverness Club
69-66-69-68
-12
1992
Nick Price
Bellerive C.C.
70-70-68-70
-6
1991
John Daly
Crooked Stick G.C.
69-67-69-71
-12
1990
Wayne Grady
Shoal Creek G.C.C.
72-67-72-71
-6
1989
Payne Stewart
Kemper Lakes G.C.
74-66-69-67
-12
1988
Jeff Sluman
Oak Tree G.C.
69-70-68-65
-12
1987
Larry Nelson
PGA National
70-72-73-72
-1
1986
Bob Tway
Inverness Club
72-70-64-70
-8
1985
Hubert Green
Cherry Hills C.C.
67-69-70-72
-6
1984
Lee Trevino
Shoal Creek G.C.C.
69-68-67-69
-15
1983
Hal Sutton
Riviera C.C.
65-66-72-71
-10
1982
Raymond Floyd
Southern Hills C.C.
63-69-68-72
-8
1981
Larry Nelson
Atlanta Athletic Club
70-66-66-71
-7
1980
Jack Nicklaus
Oak Hill C.C.
70-69-66-69
-6
1979
David Graham
Oakland Hills C.C.
69-68-70-65
-8
1978
John Mahaffey
Oakmont C.C.
75-67-68-66
-8
1977
Lanny Wadkins
Pebble Beach Golf Links
67-69-70-76
-6
1976
Dave Stockton
Congressional C.C.
70-72-69-70
+1
1975
Jack Nicklaus
Firestone C.C.
70-68-67-71
-4
1974
Lee Trevino
Tanglewood Park
73-66-68-69
-4
1973
Jack Nicklaus
Canterbury G.C.
72-68-68-69
-7
1972
Gary Player
Oakland Hills C.C.
71-71-67-72
+1
1971
Jack Nicklaus
PGA National
69-69-70-73
-7
1970
Dave Stockton
Southern Hills C.C.
70-70-66-73
-1
1969
Raymond Floyd
NCR C.C.
69-66-67-74
-8
1968
Julius Boros
Pecan Valley G.C.
71-71-70-69
+1
1967
Don January
Columbine C.C.
71-72-70-68
-7
1966
Al Geiberger
Firestone C.C.
68-72-68-72
E
1965
Dave Marr
Laurel Valley G.C.
70-69-70-71
-4
1964
Bobby Nichols
Columbus C.C.
64-71-69-67
-9
1963
Jack Nicklaus
Dallas Athletic Club
69-73-69-68
-5
1962
Gary Player
Aronomink G.C.
72-67-69-70
-2
1961
Jerry Barber
Olympia Fields C.C.
69-67-71-70
-3
1960
Jay Hebert
Firestone C.C.
72-67-72-70
+1
1959
Bob Rosburg
Minneapolis G.C.
71-72-68-66
-3
1958
Dow Finsterwald
Llanerch C.C.
67-72-70-67
-4
1957
Lionel Hebert
Miami Valley G.C.
2 and 1
1956
Jack Burke Jr.
Blue Hill C.C.
3 and 2
1955
Doug Ford
Meadowbrook C.C.
4 and 3
1954
Chick Harbert
Keller G.C.
4 and 3
1953
Walter Burkemo
Birmingham C.C.
2 and 1
1952
Jim Turnsea
Big Spring C.C.
1 up
1951
Sam Snead
Oakmont C.C.
7 and 6
1950
Chandler Harper
Scioto C.C.
4 and 3
1949
Sam Snead
Belmont Golf Course
3 and 2
1948
Ben Hogan
Norwood Hills C.C.
7 and 6
1947
Jim Ferrier
Plum Hollow C.C.
2 and 1
1946
Ben Hogan
Portland G.C.
6 and 4
1945
Byron Nelson
Moraine C.C.
4 and 3
1944
Bob Hamilton
Manito G.C.C.
1 up
1943
No Tournament (World War II)
1942
Sam Snead
Seaview C.C.
2 and 1
1941
Vic Ghezzi
Cherry Hills C.C.
38 Holes
1940
Byron Nelson
Hershey C.C.
1 up
1939
Henry Picard
Pomonok C.C.
37 Holes
1938
Paul Runyan
Shawnee C.C.
8 and 7
1937
Denny Shute
Pittsburgh Field Club
37 Holes
1936
Denny Shute
Pinehurst Resort #2
3 and 2
1935
Johnny Revolta
Twin Hills G.C.C.
5 and 4
1934
Paul Runyan
The Park C.C.
38 Holes
1933
Gene Sarazen
Blue Mound C.C.
5 and 4
1932
Olin Dutra
Keller G.C.
4 and 3
1931
Tom Creavy
Wannamoisett C.C.
2 and 1
1930
Tommy Armour
Fresh Meadow C.C.
1 up
1929
Leo Diegel
Hillcrest C.C.
6 and 4
1928
Leo Diegel
Baltimore C.C.
6 and 5
1927
Walter Hagen
Cedar Crest C.C.
1 up
1926
Walter Hagen
Salisbury C.C.
5 and 3
1925
Walter Hagen
Olympia Fields C.C.
6 and 5
1924
Walter Hagen
French Lick Springs G.C.
2 up