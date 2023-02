Tiger Woods in the Majors: An Ultimate Guide

Tiger Woods has played in 90 major championships in his career, winning 15 of them. Here, we look at his performance in every one, with highlights from his wins:

* — denotes major win

1995 Masters — Finish: T41 (Low Amateur)

Winner: Ben Crenshaw

Runner(s)-up: Davis Love III

1995 US Open — Finish: WD

Winner: Corey Pavin

Runner(s)-up: Greg Norman

1995 British Open — Finish: T68

Winner: John Daly

Runner(s)-up: Constantino Rocca

1996 Masters — Finish: CUT

Winner: Nick Faldo

Runner(s)-up: Greg Norman

1996 US Open — Finish: T82

Winner: Steve Jones

Runner(s)-up: Tom Lehman; Davis Love III

1996 British Open — Finish: T22 (Low Amateur)

Winner: Tom Lehman

Runner(s)-up: Ernie Els; Mark McCumber

*1997 Masters — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Tom Kite

What you need to know: In winning his first major, Tiger just happened to set three Masters records: Largest margin of victory (12 strokes), lowest score (18-under), and youngest player to win at Augusta (21).

1997 US Open — Finish: T19

Winner: Ernie Els

Runner(s)-up: Colin Montgomerie

1997 British Open — Finish: T24

Winner: Justin Leonard

Runner(s)-up: Darren Clarke; Jesper Parnevik

1997 PGA Championship — Finish: T29

Winner: Davis Love III

Runner(s)-up: Justin Leonard

1998 Masters — Finish: T8

Winner: Mark O'Meara

Runner(s)-up: Fred Couples; David Duval

1998 US Open — Finish: T18

Winner: Lee Janzen

Runner(s)-up: Payne Stewart

1998 British Open — Finish: 3

Winner: Mark O'Meara

Runner(s)-up: Brian Watts

1998 PGA Championship — Finish: T10

Winner: Vijay Singh

Runner(s)-up: Steve Stricker

1999 Masters — Finish: T18

Winner: Jose Maria Olazabal

Runner(s)-up: Davis Love III

1999 US Open — Finish: T3

Winner: Payne Stewart

Runner(s)-up: Phil Mickelson

1999 British Open — Finish: T7

Winner: Paul Lawrie

Runner(s)-up: Justin Leonard; Jean Van de Velde

*1999 PGA Championship — Finish: WIN

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Sergio Garcia

What you need to know: Tiger was two shots back of the lead heading into the weekend, but a 4-under on Saturday propelled him into a tie for the lead. Sunday, after Garcia shot a 1-under to tie for the lead, Tiger buried a birdie on No. 16 to give him the one stroke margin for his second major.

2000 Masters — Finish: 5

Winner: Vijay Singh

Runner(s)-up: Ernie Els

*2000 US Open — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Ernie Els; Miguel Angel Jimenez

What you need to know: Again, Tiger set a record in a major win, finishing with a 15-stroke margin over both runners up. To this day, that remains the largest margin of victory in any major championship.

*2000 British Open — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Thomas Bjorn; Ernie Els

What you need to know: With the win, Tiger captured the last major that had eluded him, and became the youngest player to have won all four, beating Jack Nicklaus by two years. His 19-under was the best score in any major until Jason Day surpassed that with a 20-under at the 2015 PGA Championship.

*2000 PGA Championship — Finish: WIN

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Bob May

What you need to know: It took a three-hole playoff with Bob May, but Tiger won his second striaght Wanamaker at Valhalla. He became the first since Denny Shute in 1936-37 to win back-to-back PGA Championships.

*2001 Masters — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: David Duval

What you need to know: With his second win at Augusta, Woods completed the "Tiger Slam" — holding all four major titles at the same time.

2001 US Open — Finish: T12

Winner: Retief Goosen

Runner(s)-up: Mark Brooks

2001 British Open — Finish: T25

Winner: David Duval

Runner(s)-up: Niclas Fasth

2001 PGA Championship — Finish: T29

Winner: David Toms

Runner(s)-up: Phil Mickelson

*2002 Masters — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Retief Goosen

What you need to know: Tiger became the first to defend his Masters title since Nick Faldo in 1989-90, and just the third-ever to do it (the other being Jack Nicklaus in 1965-66).

*2002 US Open — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Phil Mickelson

What you need to know: Tiger led the major for all four rounds, and finished as the only player below par, at 3-under.

2002 British Open — Finish: T28

Winner: Ernie Els

Runner(s)-up: Stuart Appleby; Steve Elkington; Thomas Levet

2002 PGA Championship — Finish: 2

Winner: Rich Beem

Runner(s)-up: Tiger Woods

2003 Masters — Finish: T15

Winner: Mike Weir

Runner(s)-up: Len Mattiace

2003 US Open — Finish: T20

Winner: Jim Furyk

Runner(s)-up: Stephen Leaney

2003 British Open — Finish: T4

Winner: Ben Curtis

Runner(s)-up: Thomas Bjorn; Vijay Singh

2003 PGA Championship — Finish: T39

Winner: Shaun Micheel

Runner(s)-up: Chad Campbell

2004 Masters — Finish: T22

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Runner(s)-up: Ernie Els

2004 US Open — Finish: T17

Winner: Retief Goosen

Runner(s)-up: Phil Mickelson

2004 British Open — Finish: T9

Winner: Todd Hamilton

Runner(s)-up: Ernie Els

2004 PGA Championship — Finish: T24

Winner: Vijay Singh

Runner(s)-up: Chris DiMarco; Justin Leonard

*2005 Masters — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Chris DiMarco

What you need to know: The wait for his ninth major was the longest for Woods since the hiatus between numbers one and two. But Tiger was unfazed, beating Chris DiMarco on the first hole of a playoff to capture his fourth green jacket.

2005 US Open — Finish: 2

Winner: Michael Campbell

Runner(s)-up: Tiger Woods

*2005 British Open — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Colin Montgomerie

What you need to know: The 5-stroke win at St. Andrews was Woods' second Open title, giving him his second career grand slam. The event also saw Jack Nicklaus make his final appearance at The Open.

2005 PGA Championship — Finish: T4

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Runner(s)-up: Thomas Bjorn; Steve Elkington

2006 Masters — Finish: T3

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Runner(s)-up: Tim Clark

2006 US Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Geoff Ogilvy

Runner(s)-up: Jim Furyk; Phil Mickelson; Colin Montgomerie

*2006 British Open — Finish: WIN

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Chris DiMarco

What you need to know: Months after his father's death, Woods defended his Open title at Royal Liverpool, shooting 5-under on Sunday (including three straight birdies on holes 14-16) to win by two.

*2006 PGA Championship — Finish: WIN

Tiger Woods at the age of 30 in 2006.

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Shaun Micheel

What you need to know: Woods won back-to-back majors for the first time since 2002, finishing five strokes ahead of Micheel at Medinah.

2007 Masters — Finish: T2

Winner: Zach Johnson

Runner(s)-up: Retief Goosen; Rory Sabbatini; Tiger Woods

2007 US Open — Finish: T2

Winner: Angel Cabrera

Runner(s)-up: Jim Furyk; Tiger Woods

2007 British Open — Finish: T12

Winner: Padraig Harrington

Runner(s)-up: Sergio Garcia

*2007 PGA Championship — Finish: WIN

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Woody Austin

What you need to know: In the second round at Southern Hills, Woods tied the record for the lowest round in a major with a 63, though a birdie putt on 18 to break the record lipped out. He followed that up with two 69s over the weekend to win with a two-stroke margin.

2008 Masters — Finish: 2

Winner: Trevor Immelman

Runner(s)-up: Tiger Woods

*2008 US Open — Finish: WIN

(Getty Images)

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Rocco Mediate

What you need to know: Woods won what would be his last major for a decade title in thrilling fashion. He birdied 18 to force a playoff with Rocco Mediate. Then, on the 18th hole of the playoff, he drained another birdie to force sudden death, where he won on the first hole.

2009 Masters — Finish: T6

Winner: Angel Cabrera

Runner(s)-up: Kenny Perry; Chad Campbell

2009 US Open — Finish: T6

Winner: Lucas Glover

Runner(s)-up: Ricky Barnes; David Duval; Phil Mickelson

2009 British Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Stewart Cink

Runner(s)-up: Tom Watson

2009 PGA Championship — Finish: 2

Winner: Y.E. Yang

Runner(s)-up: Tiger Woods

2010 Masters — Finish: T4

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Runner(s)-up: Lee Westwood

2010 US Open — Finish: T4

Winner: Graeme McDowell

Runner(s)-up: Gregory Havret

2010 British Open — Finish: T23

Winner: Louis Oosthuizen

Runner(s)-up: Lee Westwood

2010 PGA Championship — Finish: T28

Winner: Martin Kaymer

Runner(s)-up: Bubba Watson

2011 Masters — Finish: T4

Winner: Charl Schwartzel

Runner(s)-up: Jason Day; Adam Scott

2011 PGA Championship — Finish: CUT

Winner: Keegan Bradley

Runner(s)-up: Jason Dufner

2012 Masters — Finish: T40

Winner: Bubba Watson

Runner(s)-up: Louis Oosthuizen

2012 US Open — Finish: T21

Winner: Webb Simpson

Runner(s)-up: Graeme McDowell; Michael Thompson

2012 British Open — Finish: T3

Winner: Ernie Els

Runner(s)-up: Adam Scott

2012 PGA Championship — Finish: T11

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Runner(s)-up: David Lynn

2013 Masters — Finish: T4

Winner: Adam Scott

Runner(s)-up: Angel Cabrera

2013 US Open — Finish: T32

Winner: Justin Rose

Runner(s)-up: Jason Day; Phil Mickelson

2013 British Open — Finish: T6

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Runner(s)-up: Henrik Stenson

2013 PGA Championship — Finish: T40

Winner: Jason Dufner

Runner(s)-up: Jim Furyk

2014 British Open — Finish: 69

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Runner(s)-up: Rickie Fowler; Sergio Garcia

2014 PGA Championship — Finish: CUT

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Runner(s)-up: Phil Mickelson

2015 Masters — Finish: T17

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Runner(s)-up: Phil Mickelson; Justin Rose

2015 US Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Runner(s)-up: Dustin Johnson

2015 British Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Zach Johnson

Runner(s)-up: Marc Leishman; Louis Oosthuizen

2015 PGA Championship — Finish: CUT

Winner: Jason Day

Runner(s)-up: Jordan Spieth

2018 Masters — Finish: T32

Winner: Patrick Reed

Runner(s)-up: Rickie Fowler

2018 US Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Runner(s)-up: Tommy Fleetwood

2018 British Open — Finish: T6

Winner: Francesco Molinari

Runner(s)-up: Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele

2018 PGA Championship — Finish: 2nd

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Runner(s)-up: Tiger Woods

*2019 Masters — Finish: WIN

Winner: Tiger Woods

Runner(s)-up: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson

What you need to know: Woods was in the final threesome at Augusta Sunday, but trailed Francesco Molinari by two strokes. That was until the 12th, where Molinari found the water, picked up a double-bogey, and opened the door. As that final threesome reached No. 15, five players were tied at the top of the leaderboard at 12-under. None of those would make another birdie, except for Woods, who found himself with a two-shot lead heading into the 18th. The 43-year-old bogeyed the final hole to complete the comeback and win his fifth green jacket (and 15th major overall). It was the first time Woods had won a major when he trailed after 54 holes.

2019 PGA Championship — Finish: CUT

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Runner-up: Dustin Johnson

2019 US Open — Finish: T21

Winner: Gary Woodland

Runner-up: Brooks Koepka

2019 British Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Shane Lowry

Runner-up: Tommy Fleetwood

2020 PGA Championship — Finish: T37

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Runner(s)-up: Paul Casey; Dustin Johnson

2020 US Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Runner-up: Matthew Wolff

2020 Masters — Finish: T38

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Runner(s)-up: Sungjae Im; Cameron Smith

2022 Masters — Finish: 47

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Runner-up: Rory McIlroy

2022 PGA Championship — Finish: WD

Winner: Justin Thomas

Runner-up: Will Zalatoris

2022 British Open — Finish: CUT

Winner: Cameron Smith

Runner-up: Cameron Young