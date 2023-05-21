Rochester Royalty: Koepka Wins PGA Championship

Big-time Brooks is back.

After a 3-under 67 in the final round, Brooks Koepka is a major king again, winning his third PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

With six birdies giving him an edge over Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler, Kopeka now has five career majors — two U.S Opens to go with his three Wanamaker Trophies.

After a first round 72, Koepka found a groove and never left the 60s, pairing his final round with two 66s to get into the pole position and never look back.

He’s now the 20th player to reach five major titles in men’s golf history. And he’s got a little bit of personal history now in the Empire State, where he’s won three of five major championships.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Koepka said after winning. “It’s incredible. I’m happy to do it in front of the New York fans — I love you guys.”