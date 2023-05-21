Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
What the New PGA Champion Gets With a Win

Today at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, someone is hosting the Wanamaker Trophy as a newly-minted PGA Champion.
While the question of who will win won’t be answered until the evening hours of today, the winner does receive a one-of-a-kind haul of prize money, perks and other benefits.
$3.15 million 
The winner’s check for the 2023 PGA Championship, which has a purse of $17.5 million — a $2.5 million increase from 2022 and a record for the PGA Championship.
PGA Championship lifetime exemption
The winner’s name will be etched on the Wanamaker Trophy but also in future PGA Championships for as long as they’d like to play.
Major championship five-year exemption
With a win at Oak Hill, the PGA Champion also has a ticket to the Masters, U.S. Open and Open Championship for a half-decade.
A five-year exemption on the PGA Tour / DP World Tour
Not only is the new PGA Champion set for the majors, they have another five years locked in on the PGA Tour (plus 600 points) and the DP World Tour
Ryder Cup points
The Champion will earn two points for every $1,000 earned toward a berth on the U.S. Ryder Cup Team (provided the player is American-born). 
Wanamaker Trophy
The new winner gets to keep the famous sterling silver trophy for one year, and then receives a replica at 90 percent the size of the original to keep forever.

